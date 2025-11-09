Can the Islanders’ Core Remain Competitive in the Metro Division?

The New York Islanders, long known for their rugged, defense-first identity, now find themselves at a critical juncture. The 2024-25 season saw them finish 35–35–12 and land 82 points. Their goals-for total was 224 (27th in the league), and goals-against came in at 257 (20th).

As the roster balances veteran players entering later stages of their careers and a youth wave rising fast, the big question looms: Can this core still contend in a Metro Division bursting with speed and depth?

The Veteran Foundation

At the center of the Islanders’ current identity is veteran forward Anders Lee. At 35 years old, Lee is still producing in the early stretch of 2025-26; he had two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 14 games. His career totals (289 goals, 218 assists, 507 points in 841 games) speak to his longevity and value.

Alongside Lee, players like Kyle Palmieri (four goals, six assists for 10 points in 14 games this season) bring steady finishing ability. These veterans provide leadership, net-front presence and the kind of experienced stability many younger rosters lack.

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri celebrate a goal for the New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But age and production curves matter. Lee’s shot volume and even his shift usage have begun to show wear, and the rest of the veteran group must continue producing or risk being out-paced by younger, faster teams. The Islanders won’t be able to carry the same physical identity and defensive suffocation without the speed and puck-mobility many teams now bring. In short: the veterans remain valuable, but they’re no longer the driving engine.

The Youth Movement Rising

What gives the Islanders hope is the surge of younger talent beginning to contribute at the NHL level. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is already making headlines. In his first 14 NHL games, he recorded five goals and six assists, becoming the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multi-goal game. He’s creating impact with poise and skating ability that suggest he isn’t just part of the future, but possibly a present answer.

Meanwhile, forward Simon Holmström had four goals and four assists for eight points in 14 games this season, showing developing two-way value. These kinds of performances matter because if the youth wave can help fill the gap between now and the next peak, this franchise can maintain contention without a full reset.

However, youth alone doesn’t guarantee success. These players must grow quickly, avoid the typical rookie dips, and produce in the tougher moments: playoff shifts, tight games, and when the pace slips up.

Bridging the Gap: Competitiveness Now and Later

Putting it together, the Islanders are in what looks like a retool rather than a rebuild. The veterans are still useful, the youth is arriving sooner than expected, and the window to compete is still open, but the margin is narrower than it used to be.

If Lee and Palmieri can continue to provide middle-six scoring and leadership while Schaefer and Holmström evolve into reliable contributors, the Islanders still have a shot. But if the veterans’ output drops before the younger wave becomes consistent, the window could close quickly.

The current team stats highlight how critical this era is: 224 goals scored in 2024-25 were among the lowest in the league. Offensive upgrades and speed must come from somewhere. Fortunately, the youth seems ready.

Why It Still Matters

Yes, the Islanders still can compete. The pathway remains, driven by veteran know-how and emerging youth energy. But the urgency has increased. In a division loaded with fast forwards and deep six-man units, they must combine steady veteran contributions with the raw speed and skill of their younger players. If both sides hold up, the Islanders can stay relevant. If not, they risk being left behind.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t a full teardown. The Islanders haven’t gone the rebuild route, and they don’t have to. They have a chance to ride the wave of youth with the stability of experienced players. The key is timing: getting the younger ones ready while the vets still competently drive the engine. Get that right, and the Islanders remain in the mix. Miss the timing, and the next few seasons slip away.