The Best Way for Oilers to Cash in on Stuart Skinner

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for another Stanley Cup push, among the most compelling questions surrounding the team (Connor McDavid’s contract takes the top spot) is whether starting goaltender Stuart Skinner is more valuable in net or as a trade chip.

In a recent post for The Athletic, Oilers analyst Allan Mitchell floated the idea that Skinner could be part of a trade for a goaltending upgrade. He wrote:

“Stuart Skinner has exceptional value, both to the current edition of the Oilers and on the open market. His contract is $2.6 million for this season, an extreme value deal for any starting goaltender. He also has a great deal of experience in big games over the past three seasons (50 playoff games, two trips to the final) and could be a key piece in any deal for an upgrade in goal.” source – ‘Five Edmonton Oilers players who could get traded early or late in 2025-26’- Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 07-27-2025

Skinner Will Hold Real Value in a Trade

Fans who love to harp on Skinner and say it’s time to dump him and upgrade ignore the fact that he’s worth something on the trade market. Skinner, who has started in two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and logged more than 50 postseason appearances by age 26, is among the cheapest starting goaltenders in the NHL. His contract is a massive bargain, especially given the rising salary cap.

If he posts strong numbers in the first half of the 2025-26 season, the Oilers may be hesitant to move him at all. But that’s exactly what makes him a fascinating trade chip.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

It appears Edmonton will start with the same tandem, but with Oilers GM Stan Bowman indicating that Edmonton’s goaltending depth chart is under active evaluation, it’s clear nothing is set in stone. While Skinner is under contract for one more season, the team’s aspirations are nothing short of Cup or bust again. A rough start could change how Edmonton feels about its duo, but not necessarily how other teams view Skinner as a solid bet.

It’s no secret the Oilers have flirted with the idea of bringing in an elite goaltender, and they’ve been linked to countless names in recent trade speculation. But acquiring anyone who is a clear upgrade over Skinner won’t come cheap.

Skinner Would Likely Go Back in The Trade

Including Skinner in such a deal might be a necessity, argues Mitchell. Most of the teams willing to give up a top-tier goalie are doing so because their window to win might not match the prime years of their netminder. Cap issues need to be addressed, and the team giving up the elite goalie will likely need a goalie back. Skinner makes the salary cap math work and gets a deal over the finish line.

The flip side, of course, is risk.

Related: Every Team’s Top Breakout Candidate for 2025-26: Pacific Division

Skinner has grown within the Oilers’ system, becoming a hometown success story and a key reason the team has reached back-to-back Finals. Trading him away — especially if he’s playing well — opens the team up to taking a step backward. The goaltending may be improved, but an established goaltender brought in via trade would likely cost more in future years, limiting Edmonton’s ability to retain other core players.

Ultimately, Skinner’s value is tied to his upcoming short-term performance. If he comes out strong in the first few months of the season, any talk of a goalie trade could die out. But if inconsistency creeps in again, the Oilers might have no choice but to explore options — and Skinner may be the centerpiece that allows them to land the type of goaltender that can push them over the top.