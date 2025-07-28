Rangers News & Rumors: Sheary, Rempe Charity Game Drama, Fox

The New York Rangers have made some solid changes this offseason, signing Vladislav Gavrikov to a long-term contract to bolster their defensive depth, on top of a coaching change that saw them hire Mike Sullivan. After a tough campaign that saw them miss out on the postseason, just one season out from winning the Presidents’ Trophy, they are hoping they can find a way back to the playoffs next season.

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, the team has added a forward on a PTO, Matt Rempe has faced backlash for almost hitting someone in a charity hockey game, and Adam Fox catches an unexpected stray from an Edmonton Oilers journalist.

Rangers Sign Conor Sheary to a PTO

While teams usually give out professional tryout (PTO) contracts to players looking to get back into the NHL and earn a new deal, those usually aren’t handed out until closer to training camp. However, recently, it was revealed that the Rangers have signed forward Conor Sheary to a PTO.

Sheary, who is 33 years old, played five games in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He also played 59 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch, where he scored 20 goals and added 41 assists for 61 points.

Sheary and Sullivan have history together, having won two Stanley Cups as members of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Matt Rempe Faces Backlash After Almost Hitting at Charity Game

In a charity game, Rangers forward Matt Rempe was playing against New Jersey Devils’ defender Brett Pesce, and while it wasn’t being taken too seriously by the rest of the players, jokes were tossed around online after he seemingly almost hit him.

It seems that Pesce wasn’t bothered by the fact that Rempe almost hit him, and the two just continued playing as if nothing happened. Of course, some fans expressed frustration online about Rempe wanting to hit, but considering Pesce didn’t seem upset by what happened, it doesn’t seem like anyone involved wants to make it a big deal.

Adam Fox Faces Criticism From Oilers Pundit

In what was a surprising day on social media, a pundit who writes for the Edmonton Oilers decided to take on fans and other journalists, standing by his opinion that Adam Fox was not a top-five defenseman in the NHL solely because of his performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

He cannot be one of top 5 D in NHL if he struggles at 4Nations. https://t.co/2dlAHBYAdI — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) July 27, 2025

Of course, this sparked a huge debate online about who some of the best defenders in the NHL were, where Fox stands, and eventually, fans agreed to disagree. It all comes down to perspective and what certain fans value when making a ranking like that, and not everyone is always going to agree.

However, it was surprising to see a pundit, who doesn’t cover the Rangers, create an argument that three games at a tournament against the best in the world were more valuable than what he was doing in the regular season.

Friendly banter is always fun on social media, and arguments like this will never end, especially in the world of hockey.

