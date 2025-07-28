What Coach Travis Green Brings to the Senators

For Ottawa Senators fans, the hiring of Travis Green as head coach wasn’t just another front-office decision—it felt like a potential turning point. After years of coaching changes and stop-and-start rebuilds, the team needed someone who could bring structure, leadership, and a steady voice.

Green might not have arrived with a flashy résumé, but for a young, hungry roster, he might be exactly the type of coach the group needs.

From Skates to Strategy: Travis Green’s Hockey Roots

Before Green ever stood behind the bench, he was grinding it out on the ice as a player. He was selected 23rd overall in the 1989 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders and played 14 NHL seasons, suiting up for five teams — the Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Boston Bruins.

Travis Green, head coach of the Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Across 970 regular-season games, Green tallied 193 goals and 455 points. His long NHL career has provided him with insight into the demands of an NHL season, from the day-to-day grind to the pressures of maintaining consistency in a tough league. That experience now informs his approach behind the bench.

Green Climbed the Coaching Ladder the Hard Way

Green stepped into coaching not long after retiring in 2008, and like many who take the long road, he started small. He joined the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) as an assistant coach and, midway through the 2012–13 season, took over as interim head coach. Under his leadership, Portland stormed through the playoffs and won the WHL Championship—a massive statement for a first-time head coach.

That success caught the attention of NHL clubs. Later in 2013, the Vancouver Canucks hired Green to lead their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets. Over four seasons, he helped shape the Canucks’ top prospects and built a team-first identity. In 2015, he guided the Comets to the Calder Cup Final, falling short to the Manchester Monarchs in five games.

However, by then, Green had proven himself to be a coach who could build a system, hold players accountable, and develop talent. These very traits would serve him well at the NHL level.

Green Learned Valuable Lessons in Vancouver and New Jersey

Green got his NHL shot in April 2017, when the Canucks named him their head coach. Over the next four seasons, he led a roster in transition, overseeing a youth movement and trying to build a new identity. His tenure included a notable moment during the 2020 NHL Playoff bubble, when Vancouver defied expectations and reached Game 7 of the second round before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights.

He finished his time in Vancouver with a 133–147–34 record across 314 games. Like many coaches in today’s NHL, his tenure ended with a mid-season dismissal—the Canucks made a change in December 2021 after a rough start to the campaign.

In June 2023, Green was hired by the New Jersey Devils as an associate coach, working under veteran bench boss Lindy Ruff. When Ruff was relieved of his duties in March 2024, Green was tapped as interim head coach. It wasn’t a long stint, but it showed he was still ready for a lead role—and had more to give.

Green Got His New Start in Ottawa

That new opportunity came shortly after. On May 7, 2024, the Senators officially named Green their new head coach, signing him to a four-year contract through the 2027–28 season. With Ottawa coming off another season missing the playoffs and their young core searching for consistency, the fit seemed natural.

Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios pointed to Green’s “burning desire to win” and his passion for teaching. He praised Green’s structured approach and ability to communicate expectations clearly—things the organization sees as critical, as it turns a corner toward contention.

What Lies Ahead for Green and the Senators?

Green now leads a room full of talent—Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson, and others—but also an organization hungry to return to relevance. In 2025, Ottawa lost in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Maple Leafs and fans are eager to see this group take a real step forward.

Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs shake hands after Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now, with a coach who’s seen the league from nearly every angle—as a player, a prospect developer, and an NHL head coach—as Green is set to begin his second season in Ottawa, the Senators hope they’ve found someone who can not only manage the bench but also guide the culture.

Green never came in with overblown promises or flashy slogans. Just a clear plan, a no-nonsense style, and a reputation for getting the most out of his players. And for a team that’s spent years searching for an identity, that might be precisely what they need.

As the 2025-26 season unfolds, we will see.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]