Is Red Wings Goalie Sebastian Cossa Ready for the NHL?

Goaltending has always been the great equalizer in the NHL. A team can have all the talent in the world, but without stability in the crease, playoff dreams fade quickly. For the Detroit Red Wings, that question has loomed for years. The “Yzerplan” has added firepower up front, built a blue line around Moritz Seider, and found two-way pillars like Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. But one question still hangs in the air: is Sebastian Cossa ready to take the mantle as Detroit’s goalie of the future?

A Bold Draft Pick With Big Expectations

Cossa isn’t just another prospect. Drafted 15th overall in 2021, he was Yzerman’s bold swing in the first round, a pick made with conviction that Detroit needed to solve its long-term goalie problem. At 6-foot-6, Cossa looks the part. His size covers angles, his athleticism surprises shooters, and when he’s locked in, he gives off the same aura that past great Red Wings goaltenders did: calm, unshakable, and reliable.

Related: Can Patrick Kane Still Be the Game-Changer the Red Wings Need?

The path hasn’t been linear. Like most young goaltenders, Cossa has faced growing pains adjusting from the Western Hockey League to the American Hockey League. The quicker pace and the mental grind of facing high-danger chances nightly have all tested him. But what stands out is how he has grown with each step. After an up-and-down first year in Grand Rapids with the Griffins, his 2024–25 season showed the promise Detroit hoped for. His numbers improved, his rebound control sharpened, and his confidence grew. By the spring, Cossa wasn’t just holding his own; he was giving the Griffins a chance to win every night.

Is It Time for Cossa in the NHL?

Now comes the question Red Wings fans can’t stop asking: Is it time?

On one hand, the case for patience is strong. Goalies develop differently from skaters, often taking longer to reach their ceiling. Rushing Cossa into a full-time NHL role before he’s ready could do more harm than good, and learning from John Gibson could do wonders for a young, talented goaltender. Another season in Grand Rapids as the unquestioned starter, logging heavy minutes, could polish his game further and ensure he enters Detroit fully prepared.

Sebastian Cossa, Detroit Red Wings (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, the Red Wings’ timeline is shifting. The 2025 offseason brought in reinforcements up front and bolstered the blue line. The team is no longer in the early stages of a rebuild; it’s pushing toward contention. And for a franchise trying to take that next step, there’s nothing more valuable than a young goaltender stepping up and proving he can handle the pressure. If Cossa can play 15-30 NHL games and grow into the role, Detroit’s trajectory accelerates.

The reality may lie somewhere in between. A tandem setup could allow Cossa to ease into the NHL, splitting time with a veteran netminder while adjusting to the league’s speed and intensity. This path keeps expectations manageable while still giving him the experience needed to grow.

Cossa doesn’t have to be a finished product today. What matters is the direction he’s trending, and right now, all signs point up. His size, his athleticism, and his poise are tools you can’t teach. And with Detroit’s defensive core improving around him, the environment is becoming more favorable for a young goaltender to succeed.

The Red Wings have been patient. Their rebuild has been slow, methodical, and calculated. However, every plan has a turning point, and Cossa represents one of the most significant. If he’s ready, Detroit’s rise could come sooner than expected. If he needs more time, the Wings can afford to wait, but only for so long.

For now, the spotlight shifts to the crease. Cossa isn’t just a prospect anymore. He’s the future, and the future may be closer than we think.