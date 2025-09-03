Scott Gomez & Zach Parise Named to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Two former New Jersey Devils have been named 2025 inductees for the US Hockey Hall of Fame. Scott Gomez and Zach Parise will be honored for their respective contributions and achievements.

Gomez spent a total of eight seasons in New Jersey. He set the tone of his NHL career early on, leading the team to a Stanley Cup after posting 70 points during his rookie season—the very same performance that earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2000. Gomez won the Stanley Cup again in 2003, which was subsequently the last time the Devils lifted the trophy.

Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils, Dec. 7, 2002 (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

After playing for four other NHL teams, Gomez reunited with the Devils in 2014-15. He eventually went to the St. Louis Blues before finally retiring with the Ottawa Senators, but there’s no doubt that he left his mark with the Devils. Gomez was known for being an offensive powerhouse with elite playmaking abilities, and 484 of his 756 career points were earned wearing black and red.

Parise was a Devil for seven seasons, including his career season in 2008-09, when he scored 45 goals and recorded 94 points. In fact, this was the same season he set the franchise record for most shots on goal in a single season (364). He also had a brief tenure as captain in 2011-12, during which he helped lead the team to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. Even though his abrupt departure to sign with his hometown Minnesota Wild was a bittersweet end to his time as a Devil, he still left a lasting impact on New Jersey.

Parise retired from the NHL in 2023-24 after spending one season with the Colorado Avalanche. His illustrious career included 889 points in 1254 games and spanned 19 seasons. He also represented Team USA on an international stage, including the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. To this day, his reputation remains as a gritty, well-rounded player, as well as a strong playoff performer.

Congratulations to Gomez and Parise, who will be honored at the US Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 10, 2025.