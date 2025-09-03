How Far Can Tim Stützle Carry the Senators?

Remember the 2020 NHL Entry Draft? The league went virtual for the first time, and the Ottawa Senators had not one, but three picks in the first round. At third overall, with the now-late, great Alex Trebek delivering the announcement, Ottawa called the name: Tim Stützle.

It wasn’t the “safe” pick at the time—he wasn’t even playing in North America yet. But five years later, that selection has aged like gold. In a draft class full of big names and enormous potential, Stützle hasn’t just lived up to the hype—he’s surpassed it.

Stützle’s Numbers Don’t Lie—But They Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Let’s start with the raw stats: through his first five NHL seasons, Stützle has played 367 games, scoring 115 goals and adding 211 assists for 326 points. That’s more than any other player picked in the top five of 2020—by a solid margin.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He hit 90 points in 2022–23, had a bit of a goal dip in 2023–24 (still finishing with 70-plus points), then bounced back with a 79-point campaign in 2024–25. So yes—the numbers stack up. But if you’ve watched him play, you know he brings a lot more than just points.

What Makes Stützle So Special?

Every team has a player who can contribute offensively. Stützle’s on a different level. He controls the pace of the game like a seasoned vet. His edge work, creativity, and ability to read plays before they happen—it’s all elite. He’ll blow past a defender with speed on one shift, then drop a no-look backhand pass on the next.

It’s not just fun to watch—it’s game-changing. Stützle isn’t just producing—he’s carrying a huge part of the load night in and night out. He pushes the offense every shift.

How the Other Top 2020 Draft Picks Have Fared

To really understand how valuable Stützle has been, it helps to see what the rest of the 2020 top five have done since draft day:

1st Overall: Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers): Lafrenière entered the league with sky-high expectations. After a slow start, he finally popped with 28 goals in 2023–24 but followed it with a quieter last season (45 points). Total: 193 points in 380 games. The Rangers believe in his potential, but it’s been a bit bumpy for him so far.

2nd Overall: Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings): Byfield ossesses a big frame and lots of tools—and lately, he’s started to put it together. Back-to-back 50-plus point seasons show growth, but he’s still hovering at 142 points in 260 games. A promising piece, for sure, but not dominant yet.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

4th Overall: Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings): Raymond has been steady and productive. He notched 80 points last season and is a fixture in Detroit’s lineup. Still, at 254 points in 320 games, he trails Stützle—and plays what many consider a less-demanding position at the left-wing spot.

5th Overall: Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators): Sanderson has quietly become one of the better young defensemen in the league—poised, mobile, and intelligent. His point totals: 127 in 236 games. Beyond the stats, his impact is enormous—another big win for Ottawa.

Ottawa Got Stützle Right

There’s no sugar-coating it: rebuilding is tough. Ottawa’s had its share of setbacks over the years. But drafting Stützle? That was a home run. He stepped into the NHL ready to go, held his own, and just kept getting better.

The Senators didn’t just land a top-line forward—they found a franchise centrepiece to build arorund. A player who leads by example, lifts his teammates, and inspires fans. With a long-term extension already in place, he’s poised to play a significant role in the team’s future. The guy who wears the pressure like it’s nothing makes players around him better, and plays like he wants to win now.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Ottawa, Stützle is the name kids wear on the back of their jerseys. The player’s other teams are circled on the whiteboard. The one you expect to be on the ice in the final minute—whether you’re down one or up one. He’s no longer just “one of the best” from the 2020 class. He’s the best.

The Senators Are Looking Ahead and Feeling Good About It

There’s still plenty of runway left for this 2020 draft class. Lafrenière might find his next gear. Byfield could take another step. Raymond will keep scoring. Sanderson will anchor Ottawa’s blue line for years.

But five seasons in? Stützle’s already there. Already leading and already delivering. For Senators fans, the rebuild hasn’t always been smooth. But with Stützle in the middle, the foundation’s rock solid. And if this is what the first five years look like? Imagine what the next five will bring.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]