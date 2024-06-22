Islanders’ Kyle MacLean Leads New Era of 4th Line Hockey

The big news on the New York Islanders’ front was the three-year contract they gave Kyle MacLean (the big news came on a day when all the big news was happening, making this deal a minor story). He was a pleasant surprise this season and added depth to the forward unit. Now, he’s being rewarded by general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello, who is signaling confidence in the young skater as a key part of the fourth line.

MacLean is leading a new era of fourth-line hockey for the Islanders. Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin were staples of the “Identity Line,” but they look like they are on their way out as two aging skaters who are set to become free agents. MacLean, meanwhile, is emerging as the new leader of the fourth line, giving it a different look.

How MacLean Changes the Islanders’ Fourth Line

The obvious things that MacLean adds to the Islanders are speed and youth. He’s not a hard hitter like the older skaters, but his defense is right up there with them. Instead of forcing turnovers with hard hits in the offensive zone, he’d do so with speed, closing down on opposing skaters and playing the passing lanes. In a minimal role, MacLean proved that he’s more valuable on the defensive end of the ice, with 0.5 defensive point shares compared to his 0.4 offensive point shares.

Kyle MacLean, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders needed youth in their lineup, with many regulars in their 30s, and he provided them with that as a younger skater. He’s 25 years old, and his burst gives the forward unit life where it’s otherwise slow and behind the puck. While he doesn’t change the dynamics of the roster, it’s one step forward for a team that needs to improve in many areas.

Where MacLean Must Improve

MacLean looked promising in 32 games, but he needs to step up on the offensive end of the ice. He scored only four goals and five assists during the regular season and failed to pressure opposing goaltenders. He often looked for a skater on his line to find the back of the net rather than shoot the puck himself.

The Islanders need scorers, and the hope is that MacLean can eventually become a key player on the offensive end of the ice. One of the big issues this past season was that Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson accounted for most, if not all, of the offense while the rest of the skaters struggled.

If MacLean and a handful of the other depth forwards fail to become regular scorers, the team is in trouble. A top-heavy offense will only worsen, and the Islanders as a whole will fall apart, potentially finishing next season near the bottom of the standings.

Islanders’ New Fourth-Line Outlook

MacLean is now a staple on the roster. He was a great two-way player with the Bridgeport Islanders in the American Hockey League (AHL), and when he got the call-up, he never looked back. He’s an integral part of the fourth line, but the question is, who else will be?

Casey Cizikas is the first player to come to mind. The thing is that he’s moved around in the forward unit, playing on the top line at times and filling in for other skaters who were sidelined with injuries. It would be no surprise if Cizikas centered the third line next season, especially if the Islanders trade Jean-Gabriel Pageau to open up salary cap space.

Otherwise, the skaters who can round out the fourth line are Hudson Fasching and Julien Gauthier, two skaters in and out of the lineup throughout the previous season. They have a shot to play on the fourth line, but so do the prospects climbing up the ranks. William Dufour and Matthew Maggio are not fourth-line skaters, but they might get their start there.

Ultimately, MacLean Is Small Potatoes in the Big Picture

The three-year deal is nice and upgrades the Islanders. It’s not a needle mover, and this team remains in the same spot it has been in the past few seasons. They made the playoffs in the 2022-23 season only to lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round. In the 2023-24 season, they made the playoffs and were stomped in five games by the Hurricanes.

This team still has a low ceiling, and many fans are concerned as they head into a crucial offseason. So, the MacLean signing is a good step in the right direction, but it’s only a small step. The Islanders still must make some big moves this summer to change their outlook for next season.