Jake Neighbours’ Looming Return Creates Lineup Questions for the Blues

The St. Louis Blues are hoping to have forward Jake Neighbours back at some point on this five-game road trip. The struggling team will welcome the 23-year-old’s return. In six games, Neighbours has eight goals. However, his looming return to the lineup means lineup changes will be necessary.

Neighbours’ Spot Is Obvious

There is no need to debate this. When Neighbours returns, he needs to go on the team’s top line. He was the Blues’ best player before his injury. In addition, he is coming off two strong seasons where he has developed into a legitimate scoring threat in the league. With the developments he made last season, including increasing his assist totals, many were curious how we would do this season.

His first eight games suggested he could be in for a special 2025-26 season. It will be exciting to see how he plays when he returns.

When he returns, he needs to be on the top line alongside Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud. Both have showcased their offensive capabilities recently. Furthermore, Thomas has recorded 60 assists each of the last two seasons. Pairing someone like Neighbours with Thomas could provide the spark the Blues are looking for to turn their season around.

However, if Neighbours joins Thomas and Snuggerud on the top line, that would mean Pavel Buchnevich would need to enter a new line, which is not a bad thing.

Buchnevich’s Rough Season Could Include Line Demotion

Since signing his contract extension with the Blues in the summer of 2024, Buchnevich has seen his production dip. This season has been a struggle so far. In 19 games, the Russian has just two goals, none of which have come on the power play, something that has been a big part of his game in the past. He is also a minus-8 so far.

As a result, it would make sense to demote Buchnevich to a lower line. The question is, which one?

The second line (Dylan Holloway, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou) is not a suitable option. Holloway’s offense is starting to get going after a slow start, while Kyrou is a 30+ goal, 70+ point player who needs to stay in the top six. While Schenn’s offense has slowed down, he is still reliable at the faceoff dot, where he has won 54.2% of faceoffs this season.

Proposed New Line for Buchnevich

The third line makes the most sense for the 30-year-old. Head coach Jim Montgomery seemingly agrees, as he had Buchnevich skating on the fourth line during Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s morning skate.

#stlblues morning skate lineup at Toronto:



Holloway-Thomas-Snuggerud

Schenn-Dvorsky-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Suter-Joseph

Toropchenko-Sundqvist-Walker

Extras: Bjugstad, Texier



Broberg-Parayko

Fowler-Faulk

Tucker-Kessel

Extra: Skinner



Binnington in starter’s net — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) November 18, 2025

On the third line, Buchnevich would get the opportunity to play alongside Pius Suter and Dalibor Dvorksy. Both are offensive-minded forwards. This would put Buchnevich on a similar line to the one he was on prior; he would be on a lower line. While on the third line, the Blues will hope Buchnevich can return to his former self while also adding some additional offensive capability to the bottom six.

Who Sits in the Line Juggling?

Neighbours’ return to the roster means someone will have to become a healthy scratch. If Buchnevich does move to the third line, it makes sense to scratch the player whose spot Buchnevich is taking.

As of right now, Nick Bjugstad could be the player who is on the outside looking in. Based on the team’s morning skate on Tuesday, that is who sits for now. However, that can always change. Bjugstad can play the wing as well as center, so he is someone who can be inserted into the lineup for whatever purpose the Blues need at the current moment.

Final Thoughts

The Blues are moving Buchnevich to the third line even before Neighbours’ return. That is a correct move, considering Buchnevich’s struggles. However, more lineup changes will be coming once Neighbours returns. It will be interesting to see what decisions Montgomery makes when the time comes.