Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blackhawks – 11/18/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (5-12-3) at BLACKHAWKS (9-5-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Sam Morton — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Flames recalled Morton and forward Dryden Hunt from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and assigned forward Rory Kerins to Calgary … Honzek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and is week to week … Backlund did not take part in the morning skate (maintenance) but is expected to play

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar –Teuvo Teravainen
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip), Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blackhawks placed Foligno on injured reserve Monday; the forward injured his left hand blocking a shot during a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday … Rinzel will return after being a healthy scratch against Toronto.

