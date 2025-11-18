Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Stars – 11/18/25

The New York Islanders take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (10-7-2) at STARS (12-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Holmstrom missed the Islanders’ morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque

Jamie Benn — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Benn will make his season debut after suffering a collapsed lung during the preseason. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, is day to day; Kolyachonok will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League.

