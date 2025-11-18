Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Stars – 11/18/25

The New York Islanders take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (10-7-2) at STARS (12-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Holmstrom missed the Islanders’ morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision.
Latest for THW:
- Zdeno Chara – 7 Cool Things About the Big Guy
- NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025
- Avalanche Defeat Islanders 4-1 to Push Winning Streak to 6 Games
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque
Jamie Benn — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Benn will make his season debut after suffering a collapsed lung during the preseason. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, is day to day; Kolyachonok will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 16, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Stars vs Flyers – 11/15/25
- Dallas Stars Winning as a Team After Successful Mini Road Trip