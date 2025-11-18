Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Jets – 11/18/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (10-7-2) at JETS (11-7-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Luca Del Bel Belluz
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Del Bel Belluz will replace Nikita Chinakhov at forward, and Wood will move up to Columbus’ top line.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 18, 2025
- Blue Jackets’ Marchenko Extends Points Streak to 12 in Shootout Win over Canadiens
- Blue Jackets 3 Keys to a Win Against the Slumping Canadiens
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion)
Status report
Fleury, a defenseman who was injured during a 5-3 win on Nov. 11 at the Vancouver Canucks, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate. … The Jets activated Barron and Koepke, also a forward, from injured reserve on Monday and assigned Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert to Manitoba of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Jets’ Top Prospects Yager & Barlow Off to Differing Starts with Moose
- NHL Morning Recap – November 16, 2025
- Jets Beat Flames 4-3 in a Shootout