Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Jets – 11/18/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Luca Del Bel Belluz

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Del Bel Belluz will replace Nikita Chinakhov at forward, and Wood will move up to Columbus’ top line.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion)

Status report

Fleury, a defenseman who was injured during a 5-3 win on Nov. 11 at the Vancouver Canucks, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate. … The Jets activated Barron and Koepke, also a forward, from injured reserve on Monday and assigned Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert to Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

