Jason Dickinson Remains Valuable Asset for Chicago Blackhawks

When a player like Jason Dickinson is injured, his value becomes even more evident. “That’s a guy you can’t just replace,” said veteran defenseman Alec Martinez. Dickinson left Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, and fear quickly spread that it was “significant.” Fortunately, the prognosis looks somewhat more promising: a high-ankle sprain sidelining him for a few weeks.

The sentiment expressed by Martinez still rings true. Dickinson’s absence will be felt while he recovers. But what is it that endears him to his teammates?

Dickinson should return to the lineup sooner than originally anticipated (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As Ryan Donato put it, “I mean, he’s the ultimate teammate, ultimate guy, he’s such a great person off the ice and such a great leader on the ice.”

Before the season, I laid out expectations for Dickinson and focused on his complete, reliable play that makes him trustworthy on the ice and a mentor off. This injury, now knowing it’s not too debilitating, provides an opportunity to investigate how Dickinson’s season has unfolded and what the future holds for the 29-year-old forward.

The Season So Far

Dickinson put together a career season in 2023-24 with 22 goals and 35 points. It earned him a two-year, $8.5 million contract. Everyone recognized that he would most likely not score that many goals or points again. Nevertheless, the Blackhawks wanted him for his defensive prowess and veteran presence. He also wanted to be in Chicago, admitting after signing for only two years, “I would’ve liked a few more years because I see what’s down the line.”

That’s the kind of guy you want surrounding your young core during a rebuild.

Since no one expected explosive offensive production, Dickinson’s vaunted defensive capabilities are the standard by which he is judged. (He has chipped in seven goals and nine assists, far fewer than the 15 and 20 I predicted).

With the reinforcement of the Blackhawks’ offense over the summer, Dickinson’s offensive role and production were going to decrease. Accordingly, his defensive load has increased, and the underlying numbers show he is bearing that load well.

His average ice time per game has shrunk from 16:34 to 15:56. Meanwhile, his average short-handed ice time per game has increased from 2:03 to 2:37 (per Hockey Reference). That’s a 27.6% increase and shows most clearly how heavily the team leans on his defensive capabilities. Furthermore, that 2:37 is third on the team and first among forwards.

Meanwhile, he logs hardly any power-play time but has drawn eight penalties—fourth most on the team. So, he both shuts down other team’s man advantages and gives his team extra-man opportunities.

Dickinson may not generate the most offense, but his 35 blocked shots are seventh on the team and the most of any forward. That number shouldn’t be surprising given that he starts 76.3% of his shifts in the defensive zone. That’s 12% more than last season.

We shouldn’t be surprised that some of Dickinson’s defensive numbers have declined. He’s simply playing more defense. His Corsi percentage (how much the Blackhawks control the puck when he’s on the ice) has slipped from 43.6% to 35.2%. Again, that’s to be expected given how often he’s deployed in the Blackhawks’ end. That and the Blackhawks have frankly stunk defensively.

Dickinson’s Future

Dickinson has not been unaffected by either the Blackhawks’ summer changes or the team’s overall struggles. Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that Dickinson serves an important role, that of a reliable, shut-down forward who alleviates pressure from the higher-end talent. He’s loved by his teammates. Their remarks about his injury make that evident. And he wants to be in Chicago. It’s a mutually beneficial union.

The Blackhawks could trade Dickinson given the value he would bring to a Stanley Cup contender looking to add depth. The return would benefit the Blackhawks by gaining more assets during this rebuild without losing a crucial player. In many ways, Dickinson reminds me of Donato, a name rumored to be on the trading block.

Donato has had a much more potent offensive season, but both players compete hard, do the little things the right way, and serve the team above themselves. You need players like this on any team regardless of your standing. A team like the Blackhawks, in the throes of a rebuild, can’t overlook the value Dickinson would have in the market. The return would not be seismic (a second or third-round draft pick), but it could help fortify the core. Would you be willing to suffer the defensive destabilization moving Dickinson would cause?

In many ways, it can’t get much worse for the Blackhawks defensively. While Dickinson is injured, we will see how the team adjusts. Regardless, his teammates’ words highlight his presence means something in the locker room.