Jean-Luc Foudy – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jean-Luc Foudy

2019-20 Team: Windsor Spitfires (#93)

Date of Birth: May 13, 2002

Place of Birth: Scarborough, ON

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 168-pounds

Position: C

Shoots: R

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Future Considerations: 31st

EliteProspects: 32nd

NHL Central Scouting: 20th (North American skaters – mid-term ranking)

Bob McKenzie: 37th

Craig Button: 49th

Andrew Forbes: 37th

Larry Fisher: 52nd

From the moment Foudy was drafted tenth overall by the Spitfires in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, fans loved his speed and willingness to dangle anyone and everyone. He was simply fun to watch and you never knew what he would come up with. Comparisons started to former Spitfires’ playmaker Josh Ho-Sang, who dazzled on the ice in the early 2010s. Expectations grew and Foudy had fun with it.

In Nov. 2019, he was given an A-Rating by NHL Central Scouting, which projected him to go in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. It was all looking really good.

Unfortunately, he hit a bit of a wall after Christmas as teams figured out his style and made him adapt. The Scarborough-native struggled for answers as defences forced turnovers, both deep in the zone and near the blue line. Instead of finding the open teammate, Foudy wound up shooting more, which limited his playmaking a bit.

In turn, he worked on his shot more. After 8 goals and 41 assists in 63 games in 2018-19, he put up 15 goals and 28 assists in 59 games in 2019-20. It’s quite the contrast but shows he was starting to adapt to defensive developments. That can only benefit him down the road.

Another area to improve is his game-to-game consistency as he went long stretches of games in the second half without a point. Not scoring was new to him and you could see him trying to work it out.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jean-Luc Foudy (93) uses his speed and creativity every time he’s on the ice. (Dave Jewell/THW)

Sports flow through Foudy’s veins. He was a 2017 OFSAA (Ontario high school) champion in the midget boys’ 300-meter hurdles. His brother, Liam, is a highly touted prospect for the Columbus Blue Jackets. His dad, Sean, was a CFL Grey Cup Champion in 1994, while his mom, France Gareau, was a 4×100-meter relay Silver Medalist in the 1984 Olympics. The bloodlines are evident every time Foudy hits the ice.

With speed and offensive creativity becoming crucial to success in the new NHL, Foudy will be one to watch over the next several seasons. Like any other player, he has his faults but the majority can be fixed. His talent and ceiling exceed any negatives and he should find plenty of success over the long haul.

Jean-Luc Foudy – NHL Draft Projection:

At the start of the season, one could argue he was top-20 material. His speed, creativity, and vision were ranked up there with some of the best in the draft. However, as the season progressed, teams scouted him well and he was forced to adapt. The result was an overall better game that just needs development. With great bloodlines, long-term potential, and a drive to prove the critics wrong, he looks like a player you’ll want to watch. Expect to see his name called somewhere early in the second round.

Quotables:

“The brother of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy (2018 NHL Draft, No. 18) has the speed, puck control and playmaking ability to excel at the next level. ” – Mike G. Morreale/NHL.com

“Like his brother Liam, Jean-Luc’s game is built around his elite skating ability. He is just so much fun to watch glide around … Jean-Luc is a good playmaker who will circle the offensive zone and continue to keep his feet moving until he feels confident distributing. With the NHL game getting faster and faster, Foudy could most definitely be an offensive asset.” – Brock Otten/OHL Prospects

Strengths:

Speed

Creativity

Stickhandling

Vision

Bloodlines

Under Construction (Improvements to Make):

Offensive consistency

Teammate utilization

Confidence

NHL Potential:

There’s a lot to like about Foudy’s game. From the pure speed to his ability to create all over the ice, it’s going to be fun to watch him develop over the next few seasons. His tools could translate very nicely in new-style NHL. It’s just a matter of developing consistency and not hesitating to do what’s needed. If everything goes well, he could certainly become a top-six forward.

Reward-Risk Analysis:

Risk – 2.5/5; Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential:

Offensive – 4/5; Defence – 3.5/5

Awards/Achievements:

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal in 2019-20

CHL Top Prospects Game 2019-20

Interview/Profile Links:

Videos: