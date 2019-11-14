The Winnipeg Jets have been playing some of their best hockey as of late and have had some key performances to help earn those victories. They went 2-1 in this week’s stretch of games and played arguably their best game of the season against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 8 in a 4-1 win.

Things took a bit of a downward turn in their last game against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 12 which saw them lose a 4-0 decision. Avalanche goaltender Adam Werner was spectacular in his NHL debut after original starter Pavel Francouz got injured within the first minute of the game. Werner stopped all 40 shots he faced, eight of which were off the stick of sniper Patrik Laine.

Let’s get started with this week’s picks for “Jets’ 3 Stars of the Week” and be sure to check out the season totals at the bottom of the article.

3rd Star: Andrew Copp

Andrew Copp strung together a solid stretch of hockey over the past week and a bit. He went on a three-game point streak that was snapped in the game against the Avalanche on Tuesday. He registered a season-high eight shots on goal in the team’s 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Over the three games this week, Copp put up one goal, one assist, 14 shots on goal, four hits, and three blocked shots. His line has looked really good since he was put back with Adam Lowry. They started with Jack Roslovic on their right side but currently have Mathieu Perreault there with Roslovic seeing a top-six role after the injury to Bryan Little.

2nd Star: Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic has looked solid since moving up to the right wing on the second line. He has been playing with a ton of speed and confidence and has seen an increased power-play role with the recent shuffling of both units.

Jack Roslovic has done well in his role on the second line thus far. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Roslovic scored a power-play goal in the game against the Canucks on Friday after he made a quick drive to the net and cleaned up his own rebound. He has been excellent at creating time and space for both himself and his linemates in the offensive zone and he has not shied away from contact in the corners either.

His line struggled to create much offense in the game against the Avalanche. Roslovic was still the best performer among the three of them in my opinion and he has earned the second star of the week.

1st Star: Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck continued his strong play into this week but his numbers will take a hit after the 4-0 loss to the Avalanche. He stopped 21 of 25 shots but was hung out to dry on most of them. His two games prior are the reason he has earned this week’s first star.

Hellebuyck was awesome in the game against the Canucks in which he stopped 32 of 33 shots. There were a lot of high-danger chances for the Canucks in that one and Hellebuyck was able to shut the door to help secure what was a huge win for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the best goalies in the NHL so far this season. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

He followed that up with another strong performance against the Stars where he stopped 26 of 28 shots in the 3-2 overtime win. Hellebuyck has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season and is the sole reason the team has as many wins as they do right now.

Season Totals

