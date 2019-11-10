Scheifele Scores 21 Seconds into OT to Lift Jets to 3-2 Win over Stars

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets ended the Dallas Stars’ winning streak at four games with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Scheifele got his seventh goal of the season when he went in on a two-on-one with Kyle Connor, but kept the puck himself and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored at even strength for the Jets (10-7-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg, which has points in its past five games (4-0-1).

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars (8-8-2), who were beginning a four-game road trip.

Mattias Janmark, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in his seventh game of the season.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period following a slow start.

The Jets didn’t get their first shot on goal until five and a half minutes into the opening frame, and then had a quick second and third shot with just over five minutes remaining.

Their goal came with Stars forward Jamie Benn in the penalty box for interference.

Laine rifled a one-timer high over Khudobin’s left shoulder with 27 seconds left in the period, his fourth goal of the season and first since Oct. 10.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 7-5 in the first, but Dallas swung the shot advantage to 17-13 in its favour after two periods, including a pair of goals.

Janmark tied the game at 5:22 of the second when he beat Hellebuyck on the glove side, followed by Faksa tipping in a point shot by Esa Lindell at 10:27. Faksa has three goals and one assist in a three-game point streak.

Copp quickly tied the game 2-2 at 1:52 of the third period off a rebound of a Tucker Poolman shoot.

Copp stretched his point streak to three games, with two goals and an assist in that span.

Winnipeg was gifted a power play late in the third when Khudobin went out of his net to beat Jets forward Jack Roslovic to the puck, but he ended up banging the puck over the glass and was dinged with a delay of game penalty with 5:15 left in the period.

The netminder made up for it by stopping three shots in Winnipeg’s man advantage, including a blast from Laine.

Winnipeg finishes its four-game homestand Tuesday against Colorado. Dallas goes to Calgary for a Tuesday game versus the Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press