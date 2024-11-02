Jets Ride Ehlers’ Hat Trick to Dominating Win Over Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets came to Columbus and showed both the Blue Jackets and the NHL why they are currently the best team. Nikolaj Ehlers recorded a hat trick to help pace the Jets to a dominating 6-2 win on Friday night. The win puts the Jets at 10-1-0 on the new season. The Blue Jackets fall to 5-4-1.

Game Recap

The Jets had the better of the play in the first in attempts, shots and goals. It was the Ehlers’ show. He scored both goals in the first in typical Ehlers’ fashion. He blasted the 1-0 goal past Elvis Merzlikins on a shot that appeared to surprise him a little. Then the 2-1 goal was a well placed shot. Both goals beat Merzlikins to the far side.

In-between the Ehlers’ goals, Sean Kuraly scored as the fourth line created pressure. James van Riemsdyk got the puck behind the net. His pass found Kuraly who made no mistake beating goalie Eric Comrie.

The Blue Jackets ended the period with some chances as Zach Werenski hit the post. Then Kirill Marchenko and Yegor Chinakhov had a 2-on-1 rush in which Marchenko’s pass was blocked. The Jets held a 12-8 advantage in shots on goal in the opening 20.

The Jets were able to maintain their two-goal lead through the second. Mason Appleton made it 3-1 just 2:20 into the second. Then the Blue Jackets’ power play was able to convert towards the end of the second to cut it to 3-2. Sean Monahan converted to get his 250th career goal.

Ehlers then completed his hat trick on a great play by Cole Perfetti to win possession. He swept the puck to Ehlers who had a wide-open net. Three lonely hats hit the ice in honor of that hat trick.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his fifth career hat trick Friday night in Columbus. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets couldn’t get any closer. Josh Morrissey and Gabriel Vilardi added third-period goals to get to the final of 6-2. Merzlikins made 38 saves while Comrie stopped 20 of 22.

Postgame, head coach Dean Evason said the Blue Jackets “didn’t have a forecheck all night.” They’re looking forward to Saturday when they play the Washington Capitals at 5:00 P.M. The Jets head home and will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.