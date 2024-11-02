Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers Nets Hat Trick in 6-2 Win Over Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets (10-1-0) remained undefeated on the road, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4-1) in a fairly lopsided contest in the Ohip capital.

A Nikolaj Ehlers hat trick helped carry the Jets to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets. It was his first hat trick since 2018 and continued a strong start for the Danish forward. Along with his trio of goals, he added an assist in the game to bring his season point total to 15 in 11 games played.

It was Ehlers who opened the scoring just over five minutes in the first period, wiring a slap shot from the top of the left circle past Blue Jackets’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins for his first of the night.

After Sean Kuraly evened things for Columbus, Ehlers tallied his second goal of the period to put the Jets back on top. They did not trail after this point, leading for the remainder of the game.

Related: Jets’ Head Coach Scott Arniel Returns to Columbus a Changed Man

The Jets started the second period just as they ended the first, with Mason Appleton extending the lead to 4-2 with his fourth goal of the season. Former Jets’ forward Sean Monahan, who left for the Blue Jackets in free agency, scored his sixth of the year to cut the Jets lead back down to one, but that would be the last puck to enter the net off a Columbus stick.

Ehlers completed the hat trick later in the period, cleaning up a rebound for his third of the game and seventh of the season. The Jets’ second line was outstanding all night and helped drive a good chunk of their offensive game.

BIG NIGHT FOR EHLERS 👀



5th career hat trick 🎩

most hat tricks by a danish-born player in NHL history 🇩🇰

4th most in franchise history 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ewmJIL3wHS — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 2, 2024

The Jets added two more in the third period, with Josh Morrissey scoring on the power play, and Gabriel Vilardi adding another with five minutes left. It was the third straight game with a goal for Vilardi, who is finally looking more like himself after a very slow start. Assisting on his goal was Kyle Connor, who has now recorded at least one point in every game this season. Connor was named the NHL’s second star of the month earlier in the day, a well-deserved honor.

Eric Comrie made 22 saves to pick up his third win of the season for the Jets, with Merzlikins getting tagged with the loss for the Blue Jackets after giving up six goals on 44 shots.

The Jets return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Nov. 3 in the first game of a four-game homestand. The Blue Jackets are doing the opposite, hitting the road to face the Washington Capitals tomorrow (Nov. 2) in the second half of the back-to-back and the start of a five-game road trip.