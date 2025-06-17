Kings News & Rumors: Spence, Gavrikov, Olympics & More

It’s that time of year when things are relatively slow for every team but the two that are battling for Lord Stanley, but it won’t be like that for long with the NHL Draft and free agency just a couple of weeks away.

As far as the Los Angeles Kings go, there has been quite a bit of news, as well as a couple of interesting developing storylines regarding key players. With that, let’s dive into everything that has been surrounding the Kings as of late in the latest edition of Kings News & Rumors.

Kopitar Wins Lady Bing

On June 12, the NHL announced that captain Anze Kopitar was the winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season. The trophy is awarded to “the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” It was Kopitar’s third time winning the Lady Byng in his career, and he has developed a reputation for being one of the most respected and sportsmanlike players in the NHL.

Kopitar finished his 2024-25 campaign with 21 goals and 67 points through 81 games and recorded only four penalty minutes, the fewest amount out of 527 players who played at least 55 games. The 37-year-old was selected on 132 of 191 ballots that were submitted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and received 50 first-place votes.

The NHL had been leaning toward a different approach to the NHL Awards, and that included announcing certain award winners with surprise video announcements. Kopitar, who is spending his summer in his native country of Slovenia, found out the news from his two children.

And the "Nicest NHL Player" award goes to… 🏆



Anze Kopitar's kids surprised him with his third Lady Byng Memorial Trophy during a day of family golf in Slovenia. 🥹



Catch the 2025 #NHLAwards before Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final TONIGHT at 6p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and… pic.twitter.com/yoLqTKXgdk — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2025

Copley Signs One-Year Extension

The Kings announced on Monday (June 16) that they had signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year extension worth an average annual value of $775,000. Copley played 42 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League this season, posting a .904 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.49 goals-against average (GAA).

The 33-year-old netminder signed with the Kings as a free agent in July 2022 and played 37 games for the Kings, posting a .903 SV% and a 2.48 GAA. Since then, Copley has only appeared in nine NHL games for the Kings over the course of the past two seasons, with only one appearance coming this season, in which he provided relief for a struggling David Rittich in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 16.

It’s unclear what exactly this extension means in terms of where Copley will play next season. Before signing him to the one-year extension, the Kings only had two goaltenders under contract: Darcy Kuemper and Erik Portillo. With Rittich set to hit free agency on July 1, the Kings are in need of a replacement. Barring any additions to the goaltending department, it looks like it will be either Portillo or Copley who will take over the backup role.

Spence’s Future As a King Not So Certain

While Drew Doughty was out of commission for a majority of this season due to the injury he suffered during the preseason, Jordan Spence was one of the players who stepped up and provided much-needed stabilization to a right side that felt somewhat empty without Doughty.

Spence ate up minutes during that time, and while it took some time for him to get comfortable with his new elevated role, he ended up being able to handle what was needed from him. Spence’s game progressed as the season went on, and he continued to evolve and improve, even stealing Brandt Clarke’s spot on the power play for a while.

Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors (The Hockey Writers)

In a recent “32 Thoughts: The Podcast” episode, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that Spence would be a “name to keep an eye on” and thinks that the Kings don’t feel that Spence and Clarke on the right side together works. “I just don’t think they feel there’s room for two of them, and Clarke, I don’t believe is available; Spence, I think is.”

Why is he available is the question. As far as mobile puck movers go, with Doughty being close to aging out, Clarke and Spence are the only two defensemen with a level of offensive upside the Kings need to have on their roster. Well, Spence’s deployment in the playoffs may help answer that question, and the fact that he was rarely trusted in that type of situation tells us how much the Kings believe in his reliability. Regardless of the reason why the Kings could possibly be moving Spence, it does seem somewhat irrational for them to feel like there isn’t enough “room” for both Spence and Clarke. Having two young defensemen who can seamlessly move the puck up the ice is a luxury and not something any team would actively be looking to get rid of without proper cause. For a team that so desperately needs to elevate its offensive game, getting rid of Spence would only make sense if they were bringing back someone who could provide that same game.

There’s no question that Spence holds some value, and if the Kings do decide to move him, they should be able to bring back a solid return. Not every defenseman can be your big, shutdown guy, and if the Kings are looking to move Spence, they should be looking at bringing back a mobile, puck-moving defenseman, because nobody is coming up the pipeline to fill that role anytime soon.

Will Gavrikov Test the Open Market?

After the 2025 Trade Deadline, former Kings general manager (GM) Rob Blake had his first media availability of the season, and one of the topics that was discussed was Vladislav Gavrikov and his possible extension. At the time, Blake said that both sides wanted to work together to get something done.

It’s been over three months since then, and a lot has changed, most notably, Blake no longer being the GM of the Kings and Ken Holland replacing him. It’s now unclear whether or not the Kings and Gavrikov are on the same page and inching toward agreeing on an extension, and NHL insider for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun, had something to say that indicates that an extension with the Kings might not be Gavrikov’s top priority due to the interest he has supposedly garnered.

“The Kings continue to have discussions with Vladislav Gavrikov’s camp. This one is hard to read right now. I think there’s a pretty robust market on July 1 for the pending UFA defenseman, given how thin the position is in free agency this year. The list that I believe would be making Gavrikov an offer July 1 is eight or nine teams deep. (I would put the Rangers in that group of suitors.) But the door hasn’t been closed on L.A. to this point, either. All things being equal, though, this feels like Gavrikov is more likely going to market than not” (From ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on Kreider, Marchand, Tavares, Pettersson, more as the summer market heats up’ – The Athletic, 6/11/25).

Related: Should the LA Kings Be All-In on Mitch Marner?

The Kings most definitely have the cap space to sign Gavrikov to the contract that he wants, the question is how far should they be willing to go with some of the other “game-changing” players they are reportedly interested in. Gavrikov was arguably the best and most important part of the Kings’ defensive group this season, due to his exceptional shutdown presence and his ability to play both the left and right side. There’s no question that the Kings should want him back because finding someone to fill the pretty big hole that he would leave will undoubtedly be pretty difficult.

If Gavrikov decides to test the open market, the chances he is wearing a Kings sweater come October are slim because there will be a team that is willing to overpay and offer him a contract that the Kings most likely would not be comfortable matching.

Two Kings Named to Preliminary Olympic Rosters

At different points throughout June 16, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) revealed the first six players selected on the preliminary rosters for each of the 12 countries that have qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Two Kings stars were featured on their respective countries’ first six lists.

Adrian Kempe, who led the Kings in points with 73 this season, was one of four forwards named to Sweden’s preliminary Olympic roster. Kempe has a seasoned international resume that has seen him represent Sweden numerous times throughout his career in the World Junior Championship and World Championship. Kempe’s most recent stint with Team Sweden was during the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off in February, in which he recorded one goal through three games.

Kevin Fiala, who potted 35 goals for the Kings this season (tied for first with Kempe) and led them in power-play goals with 14, was named to Switzerland’s preliminary Olympic roster. The crafty winger is no stranger to international play either and is not only coming off of two straight trips to the World Championship with Switzerland, but two silver medals as well. In his most recent World Championship tournament, Fiala finished with three goals and 10 points through eight games.

As far as Kings who will play in the 2026 Olympics go, those two will most likely be the only ones. Doughty could find himself suiting up for Team Canada depending on what kind of start his season gets off to following that lower body injury that took him out for most of the 2024-25 season, but other than that, it’s very unlikely that we see any more Kings representing their respective countries at the Olympics in February.