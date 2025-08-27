Knies Hints Maple Leafs Already Had Marner Replacement

With Mitch Marner now with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the challenge of filling the offensive void left by one of their top scorers. Forward Matthew Knies understands why the team went out and added several pieces in the hopes that one or more find another level and provide the team with more offense.

However, Knies hinted that the solution may already be in-house: William Nylander.

Knies Likes the Additions, But He Praises Nylander

As per a quote from the Toronto Sun, Knies understands that things will be different now. He noted:

“It’ll be a bit different without Mitch, but the acquisitions we’ve made (Maccelli, centre Nicolas Roy, thumper Dakota Joshua) have been looking good… I don’t know what we’ll put together at the start of the season, but we have a lot of great players on our team.” source – ‘Matthew Knies keen to see who replaces Mitch Marner on Leafs top line’ – Lance Hornby- Toronto Sun – 08-23-2025

However, the best option might be one the Leafs have had for several seasons. When asked about Nylander moving away from John Tavares and being placed on the top line, Knies responded, “Willy is pretty dynamic.” He added, “That wouldn’t [having him on the top line] be a bad thing at all.”

Why Would Nylander Make Sense to Replace Marner?

Nylander, who finished second in team points behind Marner last season with 84 points (45 goals, 39 assists), has established himself as a star player in the NHL. The idea of moving him to the top line is an intriguing one.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews, Cowan & Knies Weigh In

The Leafs would be stacking their top line, and Knies understands that means potential trade-offs. Putting Nylander with Auston Matthews and himself would create a formidable trio, but it leaves the rest of the forward groups weaker. This is the same kind of dilemma a team like the Edmonton Oilers faces when considering rolling out Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman together. Those three are a nearly unstoppable force, but they can’t play all the time. It asks a lot of their depth.

The Oilers have done it, and arguably to a level of incredible success. Is it the right game plan for Toronto?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

If the Leafs try this, it will be up to the rest of the roster, including the newest members of the team to adjust.

How Much Can the Leafs Ask of Their New Guys?

The Maple Leafs bolstered their forward group this offseason by adding Mattias Maccelli, Nic Roy, and Dakota Joshua, and Knies expects all three to contribute this season. The Leafs are certainly counting on them to. However, that might be asking a lot to have those three, plus Tavares, be the catalysts to produce for the rest of the top nine.

As Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com wrote:

“Yes, Toronto did bring in three forwards to bolster itself up front. But even if you add up the 2024-25 point totals of Dakota Joshua (14 in 57 games), Matias Maccelli (18 in 55 games) and Nicolas Roy (31 in 71 games), their combined total of 63 points is still 39 shy of what Marner put up last season.”

Knies himself knows he’ll need to give more, too. He is taking on a larger role after signing a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension. He recorded 58 points last season and is eager to take another step both on and off the ice.