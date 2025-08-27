Kings’ Ransom: Proposed Offer Shows McDavid’s Trade Value

Whenever Connor McDavid’s name pops up in trade talk, it sparks debate — even when everyone knows the chances of a deal are nearly zero. The latest hypothetical involving the Los Angeles Kings isn’t a sign of anything imminent, but it does raise an interesting question: what would it actually take to acquire the best player in hockey?

The Hockey Buzz’s Eklund is reporting:

“I’ve been saying since the Oilers season ended that sources behind the scenes have listed McDavid to Los Angeles as being the most likely scenario BY FAR should an extension not happen…Now, after spending a good part of today talking to people close to this, I am going to list some names that could be leaving LA for Alberta sooner than later…”

I want to make it clear that I’ve not heard anything factual about a trade between the Kings and Oilers. There are reports that Los Angeles is interested, but my belief is that McDavid will secure an extension in Edmonton in the near future. The reason this is intriguing is that it demonstrates the kind of offer a team would have to put together to acquire McDavid.

The Framework of a McDavid Trade

The rumored Kings’ package shows the kind of franchise-altering deal that would even start the conversation:

Quinton Byfield (F) – The former second overall pick is emerging as a power forward capable of playing top-line minutes.

– The former second overall pick is emerging as a power forward capable of playing top-line minutes. Phillip Danault (C) – A veteran shutdown center who would bring two-way stability to Edmonton’s lineup.

– A veteran shutdown center who would bring two-way stability to Edmonton’s lineup. Brandt Clarke (D) – A young, dynamic defenseman and a cost-controlled cornerstone piece.

– A young, dynamic defenseman and a cost-controlled cornerstone piece. Goaltending depth – Either Carter George or Erik Portillo, to strengthen Edmonton’s long-term depth in net.

– Either Carter George or Erik Portillo, to strengthen Edmonton’s long-term depth in net. Multiple first-round picks – Non-negotiable assets in any blockbuster deal.

This is five big pieces being offered for one player. Frankly, it might not be enough. The Kings would be mortgaging a significant portion of their future and relinquishing some of the pieces that would surround McDavid if he were to join the franchise. It’s the best player in the NHL, but it’s also a massive risk.

It would leave the Kings with Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe as their top offensive pieces to play with McDavid. Is that what he’s looking for?

Why These Scenarios Matter

Even if no trade happens, hypothetical trade returns like this highlight the reality of McDavid’s value. It would take an unprecedented combination of young stars, top prospects, and premium draft picks for any team to even get a seat at the table. The Kings happen to have the assets to illustrate the monumental price tag.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If we’re looking at other teams getting into the mix (and other teams would), the return offers would either have to match or exceed this. And, you can bet the Oilers might come back and ask for someone like Fiala to be thrown in.

This isn’t about predicting a trade — it’s about understanding what McDavid is worth and what a team like the Kings would have to give up to get the NHL’s biggest prize. That is, assuming he’ll even get to the trade market.

This rumored offer serves as a reminder that, if McDavid were ever to leave the Oilers, the bidding war would be historic. For now, Edmonton’s focus remains on locking up its captain to a deal that he thinks works for both himself and the Oilers. His goal is to win, meaning he’ll probably take a little less to ensure the Oilers can build around him. It would be hard for a team like L.A., or any team for that matter, to match what Edmonton can already offer.