Canadiens’ 2025 2nd Rounder Zharovsky Set for Big KHL Season

For most young players in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) system, patience is the rule. Development usually happens in the junior MHL ranks or on the fringes of the lineup, with only rare chances to prove themselves against grown men in one of the best leagues in the world. But for Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky, circumstances this season might accelerate that process and give him a golden opportunity to take a major step forward in his career.

Dominant in the MHL

Zharovsky spent most of last season developing with his club’s MHL squad, where he showcased his offensive skill and consistency. Across 45 regular season games, he tallied an impressive 50 points, proving himself as one of the more productive young forwards in Russia’s top junior league. His blend of skill and hockey IQ allowed him to consistently create scoring chances and stand out as a reliable offensive threat.

Alexander Zharovsky, HC Salavat Yulaev (Photo credit: HC Salavat Yulaev)

That performance earned him a look at the next level. Zharovsky got into seven KHL playoff games, a rare feat for a teenager. While his role was understandably limited, the experience gave him a taste of the pace and physicality of professional hockey. Playing against seasoned veterans provided valuable lessons and, more importantly, demonstrated to the organization that he could hold his own when called upon.

Preseason Momentum

Fast forward to this summer, and Zharovsky is making the most of his opportunity. With KHL training camps underway, he wasted no time making an impression by scoring in his first preseason game. That early statement will not go unnoticed, especially under the current circumstances his team faces.

His club, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, historically a contender and even a Gagarin Cup champion back in 2011, has fallen on harder times recently. This offseason, the organization was forced to address significant financial issues, with mounting debts leading to an exodus of several top players, including established veterans and internationals. The once-steady contender suddenly finds itself in transition, its roster weakened but also wide open for competition.

Normally, the KHL is not known for giving much runway to young players. Coaches often lean on veterans, particularly in clubs with playoff aspirations. But this season is different. With budgets cut and holes in the lineup, players like Zharovsky are being entrusted with minutes that might not have been available in a more stable situation.

Zharovsky’s ability to seize these preseason opportunities will be crucial. If he can continue to show offensive flashes while proving reliable away from the puck, he may not only stick with the big club but carve out a legitimate role in a men’s league far more demanding than junior hockey.

Canadiens’ Investment

The Canadiens made Zharovsky their second-round pick in the draft, betting on his upside and long-term potential. For NHL organizations, patience with Russian prospects is often required, but the payoff can be significant when players manage to break through at the KHL level. For Zharovsky, this season could represent a key turning point.

If he spends the full season in the KHL, producing while facing stronger opponents, the Canadiens will see his development accelerate in ways that no amount of junior hockey could replicate. Even if his offensive numbers are modest, the experience of daily competition against men, combined with responsibility in meaningful minutes, would be invaluable. It’s the kind of growth that transforms raw skill into a more complete player.

For Zharovsky, the keys will be consistency and adaptation. He must adjust to the faster decision-making required at the professional level, improve his strength and conditioning to withstand the physical game, and continue to refine his play without the puck. Success won’t just be measured in goals and assists, but in whether the coaching staff can trust him in different situations. If he earns that trust, his confidence will grow, and so will his game.

The 2025–26 season offers Zharovsky a rare chance to fast-track his development. A strong MHL campaign and a brief taste of KHL action last season laid the foundation, and scoring in his first preseason game signals that he’s ready for more.

If Zharovsky can capitalize on this opportunity, the Canadiens may find that their second-round pick is developing faster than expected, positioning himself as a valuable piece of their long-term plans.