A Konecny-for-Garland Trade Would Benefit Both Flyers & Canucks

It’s well-known at this point that the plan for the Philadelphia Flyers is to retool and try and put forward a competitive team to compete next season. Only four players were mentioned in the Flyers’ press conference with general manager Chuck Fletcher and governor Dave Scott, and those names were Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee, Kevin Hayes, and Ryan Ellis. Everyone else seems to be on the table and they will be willing to listen.

The player that is going to be analyzed in this article on the Flyers’ roster is Travis Konecny. He has regressed after breaking out in 2019-20 and it may be time for a change in scenery.

The Vancouver Canucks seem to be in the same position as the Flyers, which makes them interesting partners. Their plan, especially with their young talent locked up on short-term deals, should not be to rebuild, but rather retool as well.

As with any team that is struggling, there is going to be rumours and speculation as to who should be dealt, to which team, and for what return. As a retooling team, that means establish a core group of players, make it known, and take calls and offers about any and all others on the team.

Of course the big name out of Vancouver is J.T. Miller, as he will fetch their highest price, and it’s up in the air as to whether the Canucks are going to re-sign or trade him. He also has one more year remaining on his very team-friendly deal. Aside from Miller, Conor Garland may be their next biggest and most-likely trade piece that they are considering moving. (from ‘The Armies: Conor Garland trade rumours, the Tyler Myers match penalty and the ‘terrible’ OT backcheck’, The Athletic, Jan. 30, 2022) Let’s look at how Garland and Konecny’s careers have matched up and what may be in store in the future.

NHL Career Comparison

Both Konecny and Garland are near the beginning of their careers and there’s no reason to think they each won’t have long and successful ones. But sometimes things run their course in one city and it’s time for that player to move on.

Starting with Konecny, he debuted in the NHL in 2016-17, not making a huge impact right away. It wasn’t until the following season where he really started to show signs of what his potential was. He scored 24 goals in three consecutive seasons, and in 2019-20 he put up 61 points in 66 games.

Since that season, his point totals and overall play have regressed. In 2020-21, Konecny scored 11 goals and 34 points in 50 games, and this year he has just eight goals and 25 points in 43 games. The Flyers backed Konecny after a down season last year, but it has been followed up with a performance that is no better.

It, of course, doesn’t help with how the Flyers have played as a whole, but he is and can be a 50-plus point scorer. Now it’s just about finding the right fit for him and the right deal for the Flyers to make before his stock plummets more. Instead of getting picks and prospects back for his services, they would be wise to look to another player of similar ability who is also struggling and make a hockey trade.

Garland appeared in the NHL for the first time at age 22 and immediately showed the ability to score. What makes his rise and start of his career so impressive is the talent around him while he broke out in a big way. He may be more of a scorer than Konecny, and the Flyers sorely need more scoring.

But during his rise, it wasn’t like he was playing a ton. During his second season he barely topped 14 minutes a night on a team like the Arizona Coyotes who are known for being a more structured defensive team than for putting up big numbers offensively.

In his third and final season with the Coyotes, Garland scored fewer goals, but matched his career high points totals from the previous season with 39 in 19 fewer games. That season finally showcased the playmaking ability that he possesses. This season, he is in a new environment and in a different system. He is one of four players the Canucks have that is signed through 2025-26, but also the most likely to move. Garland has regressed in points this season after the expectation was even higher than it was in Arizona due to the talent around him.

How the Trade Will Benefit Both Flyers & Canucks

Garland has not exactly been the player the Canucks were hoping for when they acquired him as a part of the trade that saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson also come over from the Coyotes. It may be a one-off and Garland needs more time to adjust to the new team and teammates, but the team also has to be thinking about who is worth something to swap and better themselves for next season.

Teams may be calling to acquire Garland for picks or prospects, but as a retooling team, that’s not an ideal return. The Canucks are going to want players who can help the team succeed now, which is exactly what Konecny could do. These two make about the same average annual value (AAV), except Konecny has fewer years remaining on his contract, which could work better in a few years depending on where the Canucks are at. Acquiring Konecny can add some more physicality from the forward group that is lacking from most of the stars.

On the Philadelphia side, they have a young player locked up for just under $5 million for four more seasons. This takes him until he turns 30, so they would be getting a player who was a late bloomer entering and playing in his prime years. Though Garland hits less than Konecny, he is a puck retriever and isn’t afraid to go into the dirty areas despite his size. He is also very agile, has the ability to score, and is a pest, which would go over very well and suit the classic style of the Flyers.

Seeing as both the Flyers and Canucks are looking to get out of their second consecutive down year but refuse to rebuild with the talent they still have on their roster, a hockey trade like this — getting new faces in and sending some out — seems like the most logical course of action for next season. If things don’t improve, then that’s when the real changes will start to happen.