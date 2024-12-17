Kraken’s Matty Beniers to Play in His 200th NHL Game

In tonight’s Seattle Kraken matchup against the Ottawa Senators, one player is set to play in a milestone game. Matty Beniers will be playing in not only his 200th NHL game, but also his 200th with the Kraken.

Beniers made history with the Kraken, becoming the first NHL draft pick for the franchise in the 2021 Draft. He was selected second overall and played in a total of ten games during the inaugural season for the Kraken, scoring three goals and earning six assists for a total of nine points. Putting up a point in practically every game he played in the 2021-22 season, he showcased his impressive talent.

Matt Beniers, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

His skills continued to be showcased throughout the following season. During the 2022-23 season, he played in a total of 80 games. Beniers missed out on playing all 82 games for the season after a hit caused him an injury. More importantly, this injury prevented him from taking part in the All-Star Game. Although he missed out on an excellent opportunity, Beniers had a breathtaking first full season in the NHL. He scored 24 goals and earned 33 assists, for a total of 57 points. He was able to help the Kraken make their first-ever playoff push as well. He scored three goals and earned four assists in the 14 playoff games he was able to play in. He was off to a solid start in his first season.

Once the 2023-24 season hit, the sophomore slump also kicked in. He achieved a total of 37 points for the whole season. He played in 77 games, scoring 15 goals and earning 22 assists. Although this was only 20 points less than what he earned the season prior, the team and fans were expecting more after his exceptional performance in 2022-23.

In the offseason between last season and this season, Beniers signed a seven-year contract extension with the Kraken, at $7.14 million average annual value (AAV).

So far this season, he is attempting to put his contract to work. In the 32 games that he has played, he has scored four goals and earned 13 assists, for a total of 17 points. With such a big contract, these numbers seem a little small. Beniers is currently tied for third place with Ryker Evans for assists. Hopefully, he can score some big goals tonight to celebrate his milestone game.

Congrats to Beniers for playing in his 200th NHL game!