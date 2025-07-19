Breaking Down the Kraken’s 2025-26 Schedule

Although it feels like the Stanley Cup Final was just yesterday, excitement surrounding the 2025-26 season is continuing to build. With the NHL officially releasing the schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday, July 16, fans can begin planning what games they want to attend.

Seattle Kraken fans should look forward to the team’s fifth season in the league. There’s plenty to discuss with this season’s schedule, so let’s take a deep dive.

Kraken Open Their Season at Home

For the second time in a row, the Kraken will play their first game of the season on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. This is also only the second time they will begin their season with their home opener. Since their start in the NHL, the Kraken have earned a record of 9-4-1 against the Ducks.

Also, it’s worth noting that in the past four seasons, the Kraken have never won their home opener. To begin their 2024-25 season, the Kraken hosted the St. Louis Blues and lost 3-2. Will they finally break that streak to start off the 2025-26 season on the right note?

Kraken Will Have a Six-Game Road Trip to Start Their Season

‘After hosting Anaheim and then the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 11, the Kraken will already be hitting the road. They will travel to several Canadian cities. The six-game road trip will begin on Oct. 14, when they play the Montreal Canadiens for their home opener. Seattle will continue traveling to the Canadian cities, playing the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 16 and then the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 18.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal with the bench (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

They will continue making their way down the East Coast, playing at Xfinity Mobile Arena to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 20. The Kraken then travel to Washington, D.C. to take on the Capitals the next day. The road trip concludes with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23. The Kraken will then take on the Edmonton Oilers in Seattle two days later.

Kraken Will Still Have Two More East Road Trips

Although the Kraken will knock out some of the East teams early in the season, they will have two more trips there throughout the season. The first will begin on Nov. 18, when they start their road trip out East with a stop in Detroit to take on the Red Wings. The Kraken will then go on to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 20. On Nov. 22, the Kraken take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Finally, Seattle will travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders at UBS Arena on the next day, Nov. 23.

Seattle doesn’t head out East again until January, when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 10. The Kraken will head north to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12. They’ll stay in the tri-state area to take on the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 14. The next day, the Kraken will take on the Boston Bruins on Jan. 15. The Kraken will head back towards the West Coast when they take on the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 17. They will head back to Climate Pledge Arena to host two teams, the Penguins on Jan. 19 and the Islanders on Jan. 21.

Kraken Will Play 13 Back-to-Back Games

The Kraken will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, with the first two on Oct. 19 and 20 and the final set occurring on April 5 and 6. Seattle fans might be nervous with this information. In the 2024-25 season, the Kraken played 12 sets of back-to-back games and lost every single one on the back half. The majority of these back-to-back games are travel games, with only one being a full home-and-home set for Seattle. The Kraken will need to perform better in these back-to-back games; otherwise, they will have 13 losses.

Kraken Play 17 Games in January

When looking at the schedule, it is clear that there is a healthy number of games in the middle of the season, but most notably, there are a lot for the Kraken in January. The Kraken have 17 games in January; in more than half the month, Seattle will be playing a game.

Three of the Kraken’s back-to-back sets will be in January. On top of this, their third East Coast road trip is in the middle of the month. At least the Kraken will be able to recover after the crazy month of January during the Olympics break in the following month.

Other Points Worth Noting