Kraken Gameday Preview: Searching for a Better Performance Hosting the Blackhawks

On Monday, Nov. 3, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Chicago Blackhawks. Their last game was an overtime loss to the New York Rangers. Their record fell to 5-2-3, but the Kraken still have yet to lose in regulation on home ice this season. Seattle will look to keep that streak alive tonight.

This is game three of six for the Blackhawks’ road trip. They lost their first two games to the Winnipeg Jets and to the Edmonton Oilers. Chicago will try to earn their first win on this trip in Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken Storylines

On Saturday, the Kraken saw the return of forward Kaapo Kakko. He broke his hand in a preseason game and was slated to be out for four-to-six weeks. Luckily, his return was on the quicker end of the range, just before the five-week mark. He played on the third line alongside Mason Marchment and Shane Wright to get him up to speed. Kakko should be back at his rightful spot on the top line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers in no time.

The Kraken have been on a record-setting streak to start the season, winning their first home opener ever and also having the strongest start to their season in franchise history. However, the Kraken set a new record on Saturday that was not so great — they recorded a franchise-low 13 shots on goal (their previous record low was 17). The Kraken still managed to record a point in the game, but they put out a poor performance nonetheless.

The player to watch in this one is Chandler Stephenson, who has been on a hot streak this season with seven points in 11 games. He also recorded a point on each of the two goals the Kraken scored on Saturday by scoring the first goal and recording an assist on Brandon Montour’s goal. Stephenson went on a four-game point drought, but he was back with a strong performance against the Rangers. Let’s see if it carries into this game against Chicago.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 5-2-3

Top Scorers:

Jaden Schwartz – 4 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 10 points (P) Jordan Eberle – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P Brandon Montour – 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Chandler Stephenson – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Vince Dunn – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 5-1-3, 2.70 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV% Matt Murray – 0-1-0, 3.13 GAA, .909 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks

Season Record: 5-4-3

Top Scorers:

Connor Bedard – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Frank Nazar – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Andre Burakovsky – 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Teuvo Teravinen – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P Ryan Donato – 6 G, 2 A, 8 P

Goalie Stats:

Spencer Knight – 4-3-2, 2.62 GAA, .913 SV% Arvid Soderblom – 1-1-1, 3.01 GAA, .888 SV%

Projected Lineups

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleskiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer

Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Ryker Evans, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit, Jason Dickinson, Shea Weber

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will close out their five-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 5, when they host the San Jose Sharks.