Kraken Gameday Preview: Searching for a Better Performance Hosting the Blackhawks

On Monday, Nov. 3, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Chicago Blackhawks. Their last game was an overtime loss to the New York Rangers. Their record fell to 5-2-3, but the Kraken still have yet to lose in regulation on home ice this season. Seattle will look to keep that streak alive tonight.
Related: 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 OT Loss to the Rangers
This is game three of six for the Blackhawks’ road trip. They lost their first two games to the Winnipeg Jets and to the Edmonton Oilers. Chicago will try to earn their first win on this trip in Climate Pledge Arena.
Kraken Storylines
On Saturday, the Kraken saw the return of forward Kaapo Kakko. He broke his hand in a preseason game and was slated to be out for four-to-six weeks. Luckily, his return was on the quicker end of the range, just before the five-week mark. He played on the third line alongside Mason Marchment and Shane Wright to get him up to speed. Kakko should be back at his rightful spot on the top line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers in no time.
The Kraken have been on a record-setting streak to start the season, winning their first home opener ever and also having the strongest start to their season in franchise history. However, the Kraken set a new record on Saturday that was not so great — they recorded a franchise-low 13 shots on goal (their previous record low was 17). The Kraken still managed to record a point in the game, but they put out a poor performance nonetheless.
The player to watch in this one is Chandler Stephenson, who has been on a hot streak this season with seven points in 11 games. He also recorded a point on each of the two goals the Kraken scored on Saturday by scoring the first goal and recording an assist on Brandon Montour’s goal. Stephenson went on a four-game point drought, but he was back with a strong performance against the Rangers. Let’s see if it carries into this game against Chicago.
Team Stats
Seattle Kraken
Season Record: 5-2-3
Top Scorers:
- Jaden Schwartz – 4 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 10 points (P)
- Jordan Eberle – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
- Brandon Montour – 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Chandler Stephenson – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Vince Dunn – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
Goalie Stats:
- Joey Daccord – 5-1-3, 2.70 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%)
- Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV%
- Matt Murray – 0-1-0, 3.13 GAA, .909 SV%
Chicago Blackhawks
Season Record: 5-4-3
Top Scorers:
- Connor Bedard – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P
- Frank Nazar – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Andre Burakovsky – 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
- Teuvo Teravinen – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
- Ryan Donato – 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
Goalie Stats:
- Spencer Knight – 4-3-2, 2.62 GAA, .913 SV%
- Arvid Soderblom – 1-1-1, 3.01 GAA, .888 SV%
Projected Lineups
Seattle Kraken
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleskiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Jani Nyman, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer
Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Ryker Evans, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed
Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit, Jason Dickinson, Shea Weber
Next Up for the Kraken
The Kraken will close out their five-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 5, when they host the San Jose Sharks.