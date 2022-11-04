Kraken Must Find a Way to Get Cale Fleury Into Lineup

While most of the focus has been on the Seattle Kraken continually scratching Shane Wright, there is another young player getting the same treatment. Cale Fleury, who is set to turn 24 in mid-November, has yet to play a game this season, which is problematic for his development. The Kraken need to find a way to get him into a game soon, whether that is at the NHL level or in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cale Fleury’s 2021-22 Season

After being selected in the expansion draft, Fleury spent the majority of his season in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers. He was named to the team’s leadership group and wore an “A” during the season. In 58 games, he led all defencemen on the Checkers in assists with 26 and points with 33. In the playoffs, he played a key role and finished with three assists in the team’s seven games.

Cale Fleury, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thanks to his strong play in the AHL, Fleury earned a call-up opportunity late in the season. While he didn’t register any points, he played well in his nine NHL games as he blocked 14 shots, threw 19 hits and averaged 14:34 of ice time. Overall, he had a strong season and showed signs he could play in the NHL on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, the Kraken’s signing of Justin Schultz this offseason closed the door on any real opportunity of him being a part of Seattle’s starting lineup for the 2022-23 season.

Waiver Complications With Fleury

The biggest issue with sending Fleury down to the minors is that he needs to clear waivers; he did clear waivers last season in early October but will need to re-clear them this year. With injuries pilling up for teams around the league, sending him through the waiver process could be risky, but it may be a necessary step to get him into some games.

The waiver complications are another sign of the Kraken’s poor player management that has haunted them through their first two seasons. It was clear Fleury would be the odd man out in training camp, but Seattle still chose to keep him on the roster rather than a veteran defenceman like Michal Kempný, Brogan Rafferty or Gustav Olofsson, whose chances of getting claimed would be lower.

There is a major difference between sending a player down during preseason and during the regular season. At the end of the preseason, teams are generally healthy and historically haven’t been very active on the waiver wire. For example, some of the defencemen that cleared waivers this year before the season started included Will Butcher, Victor Mete, Mike Reilly and Kale Clague. The Kraken could have easily placed him on the waiver wire, sent him down early on, played him in some games and then called him up if injuries occurred. Instead, he is sitting night after night in the press box and losing valuable development time.

Does Fleury Have Trade Value?

If the Kraken are not going to play him or send him down to the AHL, the best option would be to see if he has any trade value. While young, right-shot defencemen are coveted on the open market, it is hard to determine what and if Seattle could get something in return for Fleury. There is also the waiver issue, which means the team acquiring him would need to have space for him in their lineup. Giving him a fresh start via trade is very complicated, which could hinder Seattle from trading him even if they wanted.

For the sake of the exercise, let’s dive into teams that could use Fleury in their lineup for the rest of the season. Based on roster construction and current long-term injury issues, here are seven teams that would be a fit:

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks

Florida Panthers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

San Jose Sharks

There is then the argument of what he is worth and if teams would be willing to give up a later-round pick for his services. While every player is tradeable in the NHL, it is hard to picture a scenario where the Kraken trade him due to his low trade value from not playing this season and the overall construction of teams around the league.

Fleury Needs to Get Into Games

The Kraken need to find a way to get Fleury into games, full stop. This organization needs to understand that the way young players develop is by playing and not just hanging around the team. If it means sending him down to the AHL and risking a waiver claim, so be it. But sitting him in the press box night after night is not the solution.