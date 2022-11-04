NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Canadiens, Jets

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, actor Ryan Reynolds is apparently interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. Can he afford it and are there other interested parties? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jake Muzzin and will the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the need to fill the hole left by his absence?

There is more chatter about Shane Wright in Seattle and the Montreal Canadiens are actively shopping a forward. Finally, could the Winnipeg Jets trade a defenseman? Teams are calling.

Ryan Reynolds’ Interest in Senators is Real

As per a report by PEOPLE Magazine, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if they go up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is “real and genuine”. Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.” Reports are that he is not interested in moving the franchise, should he become part owner of the club.

Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is “real and genuine”. Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal. #Sens https://t.co/LnJcwWisBR — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 3, 2022

Reynolds, a Canadian, is one of the more successful actors currently working in Hollywood. He is said to bring in as much as $30 million per movie and is known for his portrayal of Deadpool in the films. His net worth is about $150 million, which means he’d need to be part of an ownership team.

Jake Muzzin’s Injury Status Could Mean Adding a Defenseman

Chris Johnston noted during TSN’s Insider Trading: “Jake Muzzin was in California to see a specialist last week looking at the head and neck area where he has had a number of injuries and I can tell you there is a legitimate concern of what the next hit could look like if he were to return”. He added that if there is a huge hole in their lineup because of the Muzzin injury, the team has a serious need for a defenceman and they’ll have some additional cap space to play with.

Shane Wright Likely to Stay with Kraken

Darren Dreger said during the same Insider Trading that it is very likely Shane Wright will stay with the Kraken, despite the fact he’s rarely playing, and when is he, it’s in far fewer minutes that some argue will properly help him develop. One wrinkle Dreger adds is that there is an interesting clause in the NHL/CHL agreement that allows junior-eligible players to be loaned to the AHL. The catch is that Wright would have to be a healthy scratch for five straight games.

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

More specifically, Wright can only be loaned once to the AHL and can stay for a maximum of 14 days. Dreger believes the Kraken are seriously considering this and potentially also loaning him to Canada for the WJHC.

Canadiens Trying to Move a Forward

Pierre LeBrun notes that the Canadiens have called teams about moving a forward up front. Evgenii Dadonov is among the names being mentioned, as are Jonathan Drouin and Mike Hoffman. One of the teams they have had contact with is the Washington Capitals but the Capitals haven’t shown interest in doing a deal yet. The Capitals have some newly opened cap space with the news that Connor Brown is expected to miss the remainder of the season but they’d prefer to try and solve any issues internally first.

Latest News & Highlights

The Canadiens placed Dadonov on IR on Thursday because Joel Edmundson was making his way back into the lineup.

Teams Calling the Jets About Their Players

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that teams have inquired about available players on the Winnipeg Jets’ blue line as they seem to have an excess on their roster. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff won’t feel the pressure to make a move, but there is talk that Ville Heinola is growing frustrated in the AHL, according to his agent Allain Roy. “I think everybody in hockey that has seen him play realizes he’s now at that point where he has made an NHL regular expendable,” Roy told The Hockey News.

Friedman writes, “Logan Stanley’s foot injury alleviates some of the logjam for a little bit, but it’s one reason you need extras. No one escapes injury.”