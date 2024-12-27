Kraken Call Up Gustav Olofsson and Ales Stezka from AHL’s Firebirds

On the eve of an important divisional matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks (Dec. 28), the Seattle Kraken have bolstered their ranks. On Friday, the club requested the services of defenseman Gustav Olofsson and netminder Ales Stezka from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The #SeaKraken have recalled defenseman Gustav Olofsson from the @Firebirds.



Additionally, the Kraken have recalled goaltender Ales Stezka from Coachella on an emergency basis. pic.twitter.com/5LPDRl0viS — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 27, 2024

Olofsson Goes Up and Down, Stezka as an Emergency

Olofsson has been on the proverbial elevator ride the past few days. Seattle called him up from the AHL on Dec. 21 in the leadup to a pair of away games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 21 and the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22. However, the 20-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch both nights and sent back to Coachella Valley on Dec. 23. He’s now joining the Kraken for the second time in a week, although it remains to be seen if his services will be used.

Related: Insider Believes Yanni Gourde Would Waive No-Trade Clause for the Maple Leafs

Olofsson has not seen any NHL action this season. In 27 contests with the Firebirds, the Swede has two goals and 11 points. He also has a plus-2 rating.

Ales Stezka is no stranger to being an NHL backup. He was an emergency call-up in support of Joey Daccord earlier this season. The 27-year-old has played 18 contests with Coachella Valley this season, resulting in a 6-9-3 record, a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA), and a .906 save percentage (SV%).

According to Emerald City Hockey, Seattle’s number one netminder, Daccord, was shaken up in the team’s Dec. 22 loss to the Avalanche. He is not officially injured, and the Kraken’s social media indicates that Stezka’s presence is in case of an emergency.