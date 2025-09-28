Pending UFA Likely No Longer an Option for the Red Wings

There were rumors linking Kyle Connor to the Detroit Red Wings, as the star forward for the Winnipeg Jets is one of the many big names approaching unrestricted free agency this summer. If there was any truth to the speculation, it’s no longer likely an option on the table for general manager Steve Yzerman.

Why Were the Red Wings Being Linked to Connor?

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston suggested in a mailbag column that Connor’s ties to the Michigan area could make the Red Wings an intriguing option. He wrote:

“Some fans in Connor’s home state of Michigan may be dreaming of a free-agent homecoming with the Detroit Red Wings next summer,…bound to be a monster contract that pushes Jets management to the far end of its comfort zone..” source – ‘Kirill Kaprizov contract over/under? Superstars on the move? Shocking trades? Ask CJ’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 09/20/2025

To be fair to Johnston, he also noted that he had a hard time seeing Connor leaving the Jets, and there had been plenty of discussions between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli said, “A lot of people have been wondering if Kyle Connor does decide to go to market next summer, would the Detroit Red Wings be a fit for Kyle Connor?” He reported, “You can see the Michigan product going back. I can certainly see that, he would seem to make a ton of sense for a Detroit Red Wings team that could use additional scoring punch.”

What Has Changed for Connor and the Jets?

Jets Broadcaster Jamie Thomas joined Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer prior to Friday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He said:

“Ok, so last time I talked to you, I felt it was $9 or $10 million, at least. … Now we’re talking twelve. I don’t think there’s any danger of him not signing, for sure. And where the cap is going, fine, I get it if it’s $12 million. Kyle Connor’s such a quiet guy and the Jets are pretty good about keeping these things, you know, not becoming an issue. What I’m hearing is that they’re still talking, I just don’t think there’s any fear that Kyle Connor’s not going to sign with the Winnipeg Jets.”

Stauffer said if Connor gets eight years at $12 million-plus, I think he should take it.

Are the Red Wings Going to Miss Out on Another Star?

Whether there was any serious consideration that the Red Wings might have a chance at Connor is unclear. The connection made some sense, and it would have represented GM Steve Yzerman’s biggest swing to date. Detroit has had trouble landing big-name stars to push Yzerman’s “Yzperlan” along. Connor would have arguably been the catalyst for a massive surge toward the playoffs.

Connor has been one of the NHL’s premier scorers for a few seasons and will be a big-ticket UFA if he doesn’t get a deal done with the Jets. However, Winnipeg has no intention of letting Connor get to the point where testing the market is an option.

Most insiders don’t believe Connor will get to market, which means the Red Wings, should they want to make a push for a top-tier player on July 1, will need to point their arrows toward someone else. There could still be several options, assuming teams decide not to spend too much in the hopes an even bigger name in Connor McDavid winds up being available next summer.