Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salary Cap, Markstrom & Verhaeghe

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll start with some positive updates regarding the Maple Leafs and the recent salary cap increase. Next, I’ll dive into a rumor that the team is interested in acquiring goaltender Jacob Markstrom and why this might not be the best move.

Finally, I’ll discuss the importance of player development and how the Maple Leafs could benefit from finding low-cost players other teams have overlooked. I’ll highlight Carter Verhaeghe’s journey as a prime example of a player who, with the right support and perseverance, blossomed into a key contributor after being let go by the Maple Leafs.

Item 1: Salary Cap Rise Is Good News for Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs and the rest of the NHL will benefit from an increased salary cap of $88 million for the 2024-25 season, a 5.4 percent rise from the previous cap of $83.5 million. This marks the first significant jump in the cap since the new Collective Bargaining Agreement was established during the COVID-19 pandemic. The salary cap had remained nearly flat in recent years due to the financial constraints brought on by the pandemic. Still, with the players’ debt to the league fully repaid, this increase provides teams additional financial flexibility.

The new salary cap offers crucial breathing room for the Maple Leafs, giving them about $19 million in available space. With 10 forwards, four defensemen, and one goaltender already under contract, management can better address their roster needs, including securing a second goaltender and additional defensemen. The increase also alleviates some of the financial pressure the team has faced in managing its roster and opens up opportunities for strategic acquisitions and contract negotiations to strengthen the team’s competitive edge for the upcoming season.

Item 2: Rumor – Maple Leafs Linked to Jacob Markstrom

The Calgary Flames are reportedly looking to trade veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom this offseason, and the Maple Leafs are rumored to be considering such a move. Markstrom has a relationship with Toronto general manager Brad Treliving, who originally signed him in Calgary. Speculation suggests that a tandem of Markstrom and Joseph Woll could be appealing. However, there are significant considerations, including Markstrom’s full no-movement clause, his age, and his $6 million cap hit.

While I love Markstrom as a goalie and class act as a person, I don’t think he should be a target for the team.

3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Should Not Bring in Markstrom

The first reason is his high salary-cap hit, given the team’s financial constraints. With shades of Matt Murray’s experience in Toronto, Markstrom’s $6 million cap hit is a substantial financial commitment for a team with limited cap space and significant roster needs. Toronto has $18.8 million in available space, but they must address their pending free agents, Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi. Allocating $6 million to Markstrom would likely necessitate moving out other contracts, potentially weakening the team’s overall depth.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Second, Markstrom’s recent play has been inconsistent. Last season, he posted a 23-23-2 record with a 2.78 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage. That follows a similarly underwhelming 2022-23 season when he had a .892 save percentage. These statistics suggest a decline from his peak performance in 2020-21. Investing heavily in a goaltender whose best days may be behind him poses a significant risk, especially when compared to Ilya Samsonov, whose similar performance has drawn criticism. The team already has Martin Jones around, who would come at a much less expensive cost.

Finally, Markstrom’s age and long-term viability make him a risky choice at that price. He will turn 35 in early 2025. Committing to an aging goaltender with two years remaining on his contract is a gamble, especially in a physically demanding position like goaltending. With Woll showing promise and carrying an affordable cap hit, Toronto might better develop their younger goaltender rather than invest in an older, more expensive option. Furthermore, except for his injury history, Woll has shown the gumption of an NHL starter. Why not allow him to carry the load, backed up by a cheaper veteran in the crease?

Although Markstrom might seem appealing due to his past success and familiarity with Treliving, bringing him in doesn’t make logical sense. Instead, the team should focus on more cost-effective and younger goaltending options to build a sustainable and competitive roster for the future.

Item 3: Embracing Player Development – The Case of Carter Verhaeghe

The Florida Panthers’ playoff success underscores a vital lesson: player development takes time, and patience can yield remarkable results. Carter Verhaeghe, a key figure in the Panthers’ victories this postseason, exemplifies how players can grow into their roles given the right support and perseverance.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2013, Verhaeghe’s early career was marked by challenges. Initially, he struggled with skating and commitment, making him a long-shot project. However, through dedication and continuous improvement, he transformed his game. His journey included stints in the minors, honing his skills, and developing the intensity required to compete at the NHL level.

Today, Verhaeghe has shown that teams should not give up on players who have yet to fulfill their potential. Instead, the Maple Leafs should look for similar diamonds in the rough that blossomed with time and effort.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Kieffer Bellows‘ performance with the Toronto Marlies in the 2023-24 season is a testament to the potential hidden in reclamation projects. Over 52 games, Bellows tallied an impressive 27 goals and 22 assists, accumulating 49 points, 40 penalty minutes and a strong plus-13 rating. These stats suggest that he has offensive capabilities and the potential for strong two-way play. With the right support and development, Bellows could become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs.

As a player who has shown significant promise, he represents the kind of low-cost, high-reward project the team should not give up on, especially given their history of unearthing gems like Verhaeghe.