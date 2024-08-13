Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Seeking Fresh Start, But Where?

Nick Robertson’s situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs has taken a complicated turn. A month ago, the young forward, a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, made it clear to the organization that he wasn’t interested in re-signing. Instead, he requested a trade. Despite playing more NHL games last season than ever before—56 games in total, with 14 goals and 27 points—Robertson’s journey with the Maple Leafs has been anything but smooth.

Backstory to Nick Robertson’s Trade Request: Frustration and Unfulfilled Potential

The backstory to this trade request lies in a series of events that left Robertson feeling sidelined, frustrated, and undervalued. Despite staying healthy throughout the season, a significant achievement considering his history of injuries, he struggled with defensive consistency, and that led to a lack of trust from former head coach Sheldon Keefe, who often hesitated to give him the ice time Robertson believed he had earned.

Adding to his frustration was how the Maple Leafs utilized his waiver exemption. Robertson was among the team’s best performers in recent preseasons and training camps. However, rather than being rewarded with a permanent spot on the roster, he was repeatedly sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to play with the Toronto Marlies. The reason? He could be moved without clearing waivers, giving the team more roster flexibility. While this made sense from a management perspective, it left Robertson feeling like his hard work and performance were not being properly recognized or rewarded.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson’s lack of arbitration rights further complicates his position, giving him no leverage to negotiate a better deal or push for a more secure role within the team. From Robertson’s perspective, the Maple Leafs had ample opportunities to show their faith in him, but they failed. This perceived unfairness has made the situation personal for Robertson, fueling his desire to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Robertson Could Likely Get What He Wants With Another Team

On July 1, news broke that Robertson had requested a trade out of Toronto. The young winger, who showed great potential last season, believes he could thrive as a top-six forward on a less talented team. With the Maple Leafs’ deep roster, Robertson faces stiff competition, with seven or eight players ahead of him for a spot on the top two lines. It’s easy to see why he might feel his chances for significant ice time are limited in Toronto. There are teams lower in the standings where Robertson could likely step into a second-line role immediately.

However, from the Maple Leafs’ perspective, Robertson is a key part of their future. The day after his trade request became public, General Manager Brad Treliving emphasized the team’s commitment to Robertson, stating, “We look at Nick as an excellent player, and there’s a great opportunity for Nick here.” With Tyler Bertuzzi not re-signed, the Maple Leafs need players like Robertson to step up and fill the void. The team believes Robertson has the potential to make a significant impact, but they need him to take the next step in his development.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

From a logical standpoint, what should Robertson do? We believe the best solution for both him and the Maple Leafs is for him to sign a one-year “prove it” contract. By remaining with the team, Robertson can showcase his talent, either solidifying his role on the roster or increasing his trade value.

If Robertson performs well, he might change his mind about wanting to leave and find a place in Toronto’s lineup as a top-six, 20+ goal scorer. Alternatively, a strong season would make him an even more attractive trade asset, allowing the Maple Leafs to get good value in return and helping Robertson find a new home where he can thrive.

On the other hand, if Robertson chooses to sit out, his value could plummet. Teams might start to see him as more of a troublemaker than a promising young player, and both the Maple Leafs and Robertson would lose out in the long run. Signing and letting the season play out is the most logical choice for everyone involved, offering the best chance for success, whether that means staying in Toronto or moving on to a new team.

What Happens Next for Robertson and the Maple Leafs Is Key

Ultimately, the resolution of Robertson’s situation will be pivotal for him and the Maple Leafs. Whether he remains in Toronto or seeks a fresh start elsewhere, the decisions in the coming weeks will significantly impact his career trajectory and the team’s future. As tensions simmer, we’ll watch how the Maple Leafs navigate this delicate situation with one of their most promising young players.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]