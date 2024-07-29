Lightning Captain & Alternate Captain Candidates for 2024-25

With the departure of Steven Stamkos, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to name a new captain for the first time in over a decade. For reference, the last time was during head coach Jon Cooper’s first full season as the head coach.

The Lightning have to first decide who will wear the “C” which in turn decides those who potentially wear the “A” as well. Let’s look at potential options based on who is on the roster.

The Next Captain

In the minds of many, the next captain of the Lightning is pretty clear. That guy is defenseman Victor Hedman. He has been with the organization since he was drafted in 2009 and is well on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Hedman agreed to a four-year extension in early July – likely securing that he will finish his career with the organization. He has also been an alternate captain for six seasons. When you think about it, it’s a little surprising it took until 2018-19 for him to receive the title but it could look that way more in hindsight. Former Lightning players such as Ryan Callahan and Anton Stralman were viewed as the leaders of the team at the time; eventually, Hedman got his turn.

Victor Hedman is a prime candidate to succeed Steven Stamkos as the Lightning’s captain (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This decision wouldn’t just be based on seniority and leadership. Hedman is one of the best defensemen in the league even at 33 years old. He just finished sixth in the Norris voting for last season. Even if not a finalist, it says a lot about a player to still finish that high in the voting.

Related: Lightning: Victor Hedman Expectations for 2024-25

His 76 points in 2023-24 is the second-best of his career and better than the year he won the Norris Trophy. He has plenty left in the tank to lead in the clubhouse and on the ice.

Just to throw in another option, let’s discuss Nikita Kucherov. He’s one of the best players in the NHL winning the Art Ross Trophy last season and was a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy. He’s also the fifth player to ever tally 100 assists in a season. There is absolutely a case for him to wear the “C.”

However, just because you’re arguably the best player on your team doesn’t mean you’re going to be the captain.

Alternate Captains

Now, sticking with Kucherov for a moment. He’s been an alternate captain for two seasons now, he’s going to continue to be an alternate captain. That checks off one. After that is the discussion.

Another option is a former Lightning alternate captain who was recently re-acquired, defenseman Ryan McDonagh. He was an alternate captain for three seasons of his Lightning tenure. It wouldn’t be that surprising if he wore the “A” again.

Brayden Point could get his chance to get a letter stitched onto his jersey for the first time in his career. He’s entering his ninth season in the NHL and with the Lightning. The forward is a high-performing veteran who has shown he can show up in the clutch. Point was one of the top scorers in both of the Lightning’s runs to the Stanley Cup and led the NHL last season with 12 game-winning goals. The ability to step up when it matters makes him a quality candidate for a leadership role. He knows how to set an example.

There’s also a chance that all three names on this list get to wear the “A.” In theory, it’s two alternate captains or three without a captain, but multiple teams have more than two with a captain. The New York Rangers, for example, had five alternate captains last season.

Even the Lightning have had up to four alternate captains before. In 2021-22, it was McDonagh, Hedman, Alex Killorn and Corey Perry.

We’ll have to wait and find out how they go about it. What we do know is the choices for the next leadership group will be an indicator of who the Lightning want to lead the team into the new era.