Lightning Need an Offseason of Roster Changes

The Tampa Bay Lightning had an unsuccessful postseason. There are major changes they need to make to the roster before training camp begins in September. The main changes they need to make are signing reliable defensemen and bringing up players from the Syracuse Crunch.

Lightning Need a More Developed Defensive Pairing

During the offseason, there have been crucial players who are unrestricted free agents. The one main defenseman I could see the Lightning potentially picking up is two-time Stanley Cup champion and current Florida Panther, Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad was a vital component in the Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship. This two-way defenseman would be a great pickup for the Lightning, as Ekblad is known for his ability to be a noticeable force either defensively or offensively. The Lightning need to be able to convert without relying on their top pairing, and adding a player like Ekblad would give the team the switch-up they need. A con for adding Ekblad would be his salary, as during the 2024-25 season, he made $7.5 million.

Vladislav Gavrikov is a veteran defenseman who could be a valuable addition to the Lightning’s blue line. Adding him to the penalty kill would give the team the added level of defense that they are lacking, especially within the blocked shot category. Gavrikov led the Los Angeles Kings in blocked shots (140). While playing for the Kings, he is primarily used during the penalty kill. A major factor that could contribute to the Lightning not signing Gavrikov could be him being picked up before they get the chance to, or he may simply be out of their price range. Gavrikov’s current contract with the Kings is a two-year contract worth $5.8 million average annual value (AAV).

If price is the main concern while searching for a strong defenseman, a cheaper choice could be Erik Johnson. Having a defenseman like him could benefit the team in many ways, starting with his experience. He is going into his 19th season in the NHL. Due to his consistent time in the league, he is known for his leadership role. He is a reliable defenseman as he was a big factor for the Colorado Avalanche during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and for Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics, in which he helped the USA win silver. He was drafted first overall in 2006 by the St. Louis Blues and has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and Philadelphia Flyers. He would be able to bring his experience not only on the blue line, but also by mentoring younger defensemen such as Emil Lilleberg and JJ Moser.

The Lightning Need to Bring Up Key Crunch Players

The Lightning have a few players who currently play for the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Syracuse Crunch. One player in particular is Declan Carlile. He is a young undrafted defenseman who gained top-level experience while playing at Merrimack College. Adding him would benefit the Lightning’s defense, as he is known for his shot-blocking ability. Having him in the lineup and playing alongside veterans such as Victor Hedman would give him the chance to develop into a stronger defenseman for the Lightning. Carlile was also one of the nominees for the Hobey Baker Award during the 2019-20 season.

For the Lightning to execute in the upcoming season, they need to add the Crunch’s top goal scorer, Dylan Duke. He recently finished a strong season with the Crunch, finishing with 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points. This strong forward made his mark in his NHL debut as he found the net in his first NHL game.

Going into the upcoming season, the Lightning need to make critical roster changes. That could be bringing players up from the Crunch or making offseason signings. They will have the chance this summer to adjust the team’s roster. The Lightning need to focus on acquiring defensemen, as that is the area where they have struggled in the past.