Meet the Seattle Kraken’s 2025 Draft Class

On June 27 and 28, the NHL hosted the 2025 NHL Draft. It took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, where many players attended in the hopes of playing hockey for one of the 32 NHL teams. While the hopeful players gathered in Los Angeles, this was the first time the NHL hosted a decentralized draft, meaning the general managers were back in their respective arenas for the teams they manage. While this draft format had mixed results, ultimately, all that matters is the selection of picks for each team.

The Seattle Kraken drafted six players during the seven rounds. Let’s look at the new young talent Seattle drafted.

First Round, 8th Overall – Center Jake O’Brien

Jake O’Brien was slated to go in the top ten, so this should be no surprise. The Kraken are getting a strong center in O’Brien. He is a player who is quick on his feet and is a consistent playmaker.

Jake O’Brien, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the past two years, O’Brien has played for the Brampton Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He played 61 games in the 2023-24 season and recorded 64 points via 13 goals and 54 assists. This past season, he certainly stepped up his production. In 66 games, O’Brien scored 32 goals and recorded 66 assists for a total of 98 points. While this might not translate to the NHL, it is certainly an indicator of the type of player he is. He drives pucks to the net and is always in the center of the action. O’Brien is exactly the kind of player Seattle needs in the future.

Second Round, 36th Overall – Defenseman Blake Fiddler

While the Kraken were supposed to select 38th and then again 57th in the third round, they opted to trade these two picks to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the 36th overall pick. This worked out well for Seattle, as they were able to select defenseman Blake Fiddler of the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Fiddler has spent the last two seasons with the Oil Kings, playing 127 games and recording 48 points via 15 goals and 33 assists. He is a solid two-way defender with incredible mobility. That alone makes him a force to be reckoned with, but the fact that Fiddler can also produce a healthy amount of points will make him go a long way in Seattle.

Third Round, 68th Overall – Defenseman Will Reynolds

With their third-round pick, Seattle selected defenseman Will Reynolds. He is the third-youngest player to be drafted in this year’s draft class. On top of that incredible stat, he has been playing an impressive amount of minutes in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with 20 minutes per game. With minutes like that, Reynolds is sure to be a strong prospect.

Reynolds played 64 games in the 2024-25 season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the QMJHL, recording 14 points via four goals and ten assists. At 17 years old and 6-foot-3, Reynolds has height on his side, and with his young age, he has plenty of room to grow as a player.

Fifth Round, 134th Overall – Defenseman Maxim Agafonov

With their only fifth-round pick, the Kraken selected another defenseman, Russian-born Maxim Agafonov. Agafonov is another defenseman with strong mobility and speed.

He spent this past season playing in both the VHL and the MHL, two of Russia’s top leagues. In the VHL, Agafonov played 12 games with Toros Neftekamsk and scored one goal and recorded two assists. He also played 35 games in the MHL with Tolpar Ufa, recording 14 points. Agafonov will need to work on his offensive game, which is something he can work on during development camp.

Seventh Round, 205th Overall – Defenseman Karl Annborn

The Kraken also made a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the seventh round. Seattle was supposed to pick 198th; however, they traded the pick to Columbus in exchange for picks 205 and 218. With the 205th overall pick, Seattle selected Swedish defenseman Karl Annborn.

Annborn is a strong skater whose strength is breaking up plays. In the last few seasons, he has played in the Swedish junior league. In the 2024-25 season, he played 39 games for HV71 Jr. and recorded 24 points. He only scored three goals but recorded 21 assists. He is a strong playmaker, but his offensive skills could use some work.

Seventh Round, 218th Overall – Right Wing Loke Krantz

With their final pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Kraken selected a right-winger from Sweden, Loke Krantz. He is another prospect whose strength is his speed.

Krantz played 56 games between three different leagues throughout the 2024-25 season, including the J20 Nationell. He recorded 33 points in total, including 22 goals.

Kraken Are Setting Up Their Future

With four defensemen and two forwards, the Kraken are setting themselves up to bolster both their defense and offense in the future. It will be interesting to see how these six new players perform with Seattle’s affiliate teams.