Senators Should Pursue Brock Boeser But Only at the Right Term

As we get closer to July 1, rumors and speculation surrounding many players have heated up throughout the league. Many teams are looking to improve their rosters given the cap space available to them and the prospect of the salary cap rising in the coming years.

The Ottawa Senators are undoubtedly one of those teams. Steve Staios, president of hockey operations and general manager, is determined to bolster some weak areas of the roster after the Senators’ first playoff appearance in eight years. One of those areas includes the team’s scoring.

The Senators ranked 18th in the league for goals in 2024-25 and 30th in 5-on-5 goals. To address this issue, they could explore the trade market and give up assets or pursue free agency. A player the Senators have shown interest in over the past week is Brock Boeser, who is entering the open market after nine years with the Canucks. Is he someone the Senators should seriously consider pursuing, or is he not worth the risk?

Boeser’s Track Record

Since entering the NHL, Boeser has proven himself to be a top-end goal scorer, consistently demonstrating the ability to break games open at a moment’s notice. He recorded 25 goals and 50 points in 75 games last season and 40 goals the season before. Overall, for his career, Boeser has scored 20 or more goals in six of his nine seasons so far. He could immediately fill the right-wing position in the top six and add another scoring threat on the power play.

These are all aspects the Senators need. Additionally, Boeser possesses the physical and mental attributes required to play in a top-six role: speed, skill, and hockey IQ. He’s also still in his prime, with plenty of good hockey ahead in the coming years.

With the Senators looking to reinforce their forward ranks with more scoring power, Boeser checks all the prerequisite boxes. They have a plethora of young talent rising through the ranks who would benefit from the presence of a player like Boeser, who offers great leadership off the ice in addition to offensive skills.

What Will Boeser Get?

As the market heats up, the demand for players of Boeser’s caliber will only increase. The Senators will be among many teams looking to invest in Boeser’s services, meaning there is potential for a bidding war, as well as the challenge of convincing Boeser that Ottawa is the right fit for him at this stage in his career.

Boeser made $6.65 million on his last three-year deal, the same length as the one before it. He is due for a raise, but how much that raise will be and where the Senators should draw the line remains to be seen. There is also the question of term.

This will likely be the last significant contract of Boeser’s career, as he is at prime age and seeking security in a long-term deal. While he’s been a great player throughout his career, he’s not in the superstar tier, so he’s unlikely to reach double digits in millions or bet on himself by taking a short-term deal while waiting for the cap to rise.

What Should the Senators Offer?

While he’s been consistent, Boeser has only scored 40 goals once and may never do so again. The Senators will most likely not entice him with an offer lower than $8 million, which aligns with his comparables, but the sticking point may be term. Convincing Boeser to sign a mid-term deal of four years or so may be the approach here.

It may be less than he is willing to accept, but he will have to decide what the bigger priority is for him. Other teams will be willing to offer maximum term, but if Boeser wants to join an up-and-coming team with a bright future ahead, he may have to make a sacrifice.

The Senators would be happy to have him, but only have limited cap space and likely don’t want to commit maximum term and dollars to someone not in the upper tier of superstars in the league. To accommodate, they would most likely have to reallocate funds and subtract from their roster, which would be counterproductive at this point in the franchise’s development.

The Final Verdict

The next couple of days will be interesting regarding both the moves the Senators make and Boeser’s decision-making process. Acquiring a player with Boeser’s skill set would be a great fit for the organization at this time, further cementing their status as a strong contender.

If they can negotiate a contract that works on their terms, it would make perfect sense for them to finalize the deal. However, teams often overcommit to players in free agency and sign contracts they ultimately regret, which will be the significant test here. We will see what happens, but the Senators must stick to their principles and avoid becoming overzealous.