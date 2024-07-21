Should the Maple Leafs Reunite the Nylander Brothers?

Three weeks ago, on July 1, my colleague Spencer Lazary suggested signing Alex Nylander as a low-cost addition to the team. I want to examine this possibility more fully and explore why it could be a smart move for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As Lazary noted, Toronto fans love William Nylander. He then ponders, why not sign his brother Alex and put him in the bottom six? After a shaky start to his NHL career, Alex has been passed around from team to team. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, he has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, he played 23 games with the Blue Jackets and had a career-high in goals. Despite this promising performance, Columbus left him without a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Why Wouldn’t the Maple Leafs Go After Alex Nylander?

There are two ways to address the question above. One is to explain why the Maple Leafs should leave Nylander alone and not sign him as a free agent. The second is to take a more why-the-heck-not look and offer a few reasons why William’s brother might be a good choice to sign a value contract. In the rest of this post, I’ll try to do both.

Related: Will Craig Berube Unleash Maple Leafs’ Super Line This Season?

That Alex, the younger Nylander brother, remains a free agent despite his strong finish with the Blue Jackets is a surprise. Given his pedigree and performance last season, why does he remain unsigned? Although not as prolifically as his older brother, he can certainly score. Last season with the Blue Jackets, he put up 11 goals and added four assists (for 15 points), playing bottom-six minutes over 23 games. He also did that with a minus-1 rating, which isn’t bad on a losing Columbus team.

Alex Nylander, with the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

But let’s first look at why the Maple Leafs might not try to sign him before we consider why they might want to. First, Nylander has shown flashes of talent but has struggled with consistency throughout his career. The Maple Leafs might be hesitant to invest in a player who has yet to prove he can perform reliably over an entire season. Toronto already has a deep roster at the forward position, particularly with young talent on the wings.

Also, the Maple Leafs are once again tight on the salary cap. Even a low-cost signing like Nylander could limit their flexibility to make other moves or re-sign key players, including youngsters who are no longer waiver-exempt. Instead of going after Alex, the Maple Leafs might decide to develop their current prospects rather than take a chance on a player who has yet to live up to his potential.

Reasons the Maple Leafs Might Sign Alex Nylander

That said, with a player like the younger Nylander, there always seems to be the potential for a breakout. He has the pedigree and seemingly the skill to become a valuable asset. He could provide significant offensive output if he finds his stride, making him a low-risk, high-reward signing. A lot of “ifs,” yet – sometimes iffy moves turn out well.

Related: Maple Leafs Fly Under the Radar on Critical Contract Rankings List

Second, Alex would have familiarity and chemistry by joining Toronto and reuniting with his brother William. Could that boost his confidence and performance? Family ties could lead to better on-ice chemistry and productivity – perhaps for both brothers.

Third, the Maple Leafs have elite top-six forwards, but they (like all NHL teams) would benefit from depth scoring. That would be especially helpful if it came at a bargain price. Nylander could fill a bottom-six role, contribute offensively, and take some pressure off the top lines.

Alex Nylander, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Given his history, there’s little chance he would sign anything more than an NHL league minimum contract. It would be a low financial risk for the Maple Leafs. If Nylander doesn’t pan out, they could easily move on without significant cap implications. Finally, Nylander would be highly motivated to play hard and well as a player with something to prove. He would try to maximize his opportunity and potentially exceed expectations.

Reasons for the Maple Leafs to Be Cautious, Still…

In short, there are valid reasons for Toronto to be cautious. However, Nylander could turn into a steal at a league-minimum contract. If he’s a rink rat, as Connor Brown noted his brother William to be, Alex could provide depth, scoring, and the potential for a breakout season. Is it worth it to the Maple Leafs to find out? It would seem reasonable that the organization has asked that question.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ayres, Brown, Nylander & Kapanen

Besides the appeal of reuniting him with his brother, signing the younger Nylander could be a strategic move for the Maple Leafs. With little projected salary cap space and other areas needing attention, the team must find bargain buys to fill out their forward group. Nylander could be a cost-effective option and even agree to a two-way deal. This flexibility would allow the team to send him down to play with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies if needed.

It could be a win-win situation: Nylander could find his game, have a productive season, and provide valuable depth at a very low cap hit.