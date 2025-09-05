Maple Leafs 2025-26 Player Previews: William Nylander

The 2025-26 season is inching closer, and for the Toronto Maple Leafs, that means they will be going for another crack at ending their long championship drought, not having won a Stanley Cup since 1967. Without Mitchell Marner, who left for the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, other players will have to step up if they want to make a deep playoff run.

One player who fans will be keeping a close eye on is forward William Nylander, who the Maple Leafs will need to elevate at both ends of the ice and will likely be looked at as someone who can replace the offensive production lost by Marner’s departure.

In this player preview, we take a brief look at what Nylander did last season, on top of what fans and the team will expect out of him.

William Nylander

Age: 29

29 How Acquired: Drafted 8th overall in 2014

Drafted 8th overall in 2014 2024-25 Stats: 45 goals and 84 points in 82 games

45 goals and 84 points in 82 games Career Stats: 262 goals and 612 points in 685 games

262 goals and 612 points in 685 games 2025-26 Contract Status: Year two of an eight-year contract worth $11.5 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Regular Season & Playoffs

Nylander had a solid campaign offensively, maintaining just over a point-per-game average in the regular season, and having a solid showing in 13 playoff games, where he scored six goals and added nine assists for 15 points. Defensively, he was solid, proving to be one of the most valuable forwards the Maple Leafs had last season.

He came into the season with high expectations, and he seemed to have met most, if not all, of them. His defensive game was in question as he entered the first season with his new contract, but he played well enough to prove he was worth the money he was being paid.

While he is not known to be an overly physical or elite defensive player, his strengths are exactly what the Maple Leafs needed to be strong, and that’s his offensive ability and creativity with the puck. 84 points might be a little underwhelming for a player getting paid as much as he is, but if he can continue to elevate in the playoffs the way he did last season, fans won’t have anything to complain about.

2025-26 Expectations & Stat Projections

Nylander has even higher expectations from fans going into the new campaign. He will be relied on to produce as much, if not more, offensively than last season, and he will likely be given an opportunity to be the key offensive contributor alongside Auston Matthews.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

It’s hard to predict exactly what a player is going to do in terms of stats, especially considering no one can predict if and when an injury is going to occur. With that being said, it would be shocking if Nylander wasn’t able to at least get back to that point-per-game average again. If I had to guess, I would say he scores 30 goals and adds 62 assists for 92 points through 82 games.

The Maple Leafs want to end their long drought and make a push for a championship next season. Losing a guy like Marner, who can be trusted to have around 100 points every season, could make that a little tougher. They brought in solid players to fill out their depth chart, but time will tell if Nylander can elevate, and the rest of the team can play to the best of their abilities, and they can finally win a Stanley Cup.

