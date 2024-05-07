Maple Leafs: 3 Trade Destinations for Mitch Marner

When speaking with the media yesterday, Mitch Marner made it clear that he wants to sign a long-term extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is eligible to do so as of July 1, as he has just one season remaining on his current deal, which pays him $10.9 million.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Bad Injury Luck to Blame for Early Playoff Exit

Had Marner put up a big playoff performance, an extension was likely to happen. However, he disappointed yet again, registering just a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs’ first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins. Making matters even worse was that he was one of a few players responsible for David Pastrnak’s series-clinching goal, failing to stick with the Bruins winger as he got in alone and beat Ilya Samsonov.

With the Maple Leafs bowing out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion yet again, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the core four in Toronto, with signs pointing towards a Marner trade. The 27-year-old would need to accept any deal thrown his way given his no-movement clause, and only has one year remaining on his contract. That said, should he be willing to accept, the Maple Leafs would not only free up some cap space to improve other areas, but should still also get a sizeable return. Here are three teams that could serve as fits.

Utah

Set to enter its first season in 2024-25, the NHL and Utah themselves are hoping to prove that the market will be a success. What better to help that happen than acquire one of the more talented and highly-talked about players in the league?

Utah is one of few teams in the NHL who shouldn’t have a ton of problems making this work from a cap perspective. On top of that, they could certainly use some more talent on their roster, as they are lacking elite-level skill despite doing a good job of rebuilding in recent years. For Marner, it would be a change of scenery where he would go from being the whipping boy to a fan favourite.

Vegas Golden Knights

There is no easy way for the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire Marner from a cap perspective, but general manager Kelly McCrimmon seems to be able to pull off magic year after year. He also loves to acquire top-tier star talent at a ridiculous rate, and after an early playoff exit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take a big swing on a player like Marner.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What works well for the Golden Knights is that while acquiring Marner would be difficult to pull off, the fact he has just one season remaining on his contract does help ease things. He would also have to part ways with someone on his roster in order to make it work. With Shea Theodore also having just one year remaining on his deal, there could be a swap that benefits both sides.

Chicago Blackhawks

Like Utah, the Chicago Blackhawks wouldn’t have nearly as much difficulty making room money-wise for Marner should they choose to go after him. After struggling for several seasons, the Blackhawks are going to want to start ramping things up, and what better way than to pair one of the game’s best offensive wingers with young phenom Connor Bedard?

Related: Matthews Gives Leaf Fans Some Details About Missing Games 5 & 6

Bedard was able to put up an impressive 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games this season despite not having much talent at all around him. Adding Marner would see his totals skyrocket in 2024-25, and would also help in the win column. If the duo proves to be a great match, the Blackhawks can sign Marner long-term. If not, they can choose to let him walk to free agency. As far as a trade option yet again, could Kyle Davidson take advantage of the desperate Maple Leafs and have them take back Seth Jones and his monstrous deal? It’s certainly worth taking a look at.

Hard to Envision Marner Returning to Toronto

While it isn’t entirely out of the question, it seems very hard to see Marner wearing a Maple Leafs jersey by the 2024-25 season. He does control his own future with his no-movement clause, but would he really want to return to a hockey-crazed market that wants him gone? He would likely welcome a change of scenery with open arms, and these three teams would all be great landing spots for him.