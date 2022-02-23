Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Amirov, Matthews, Muzzin & Miller

Today’s edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors sadly reports the news that young Russian prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. I’ll share more about that later in the post.

In other news, the team lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime by a 4-3 score. I’ll also report some of the news that emerges from that game. As well, I’ll share some of the implications of Jake Muzzin’s concussion in Montreal.

Item One: Maple Leafs Announced that Rodion Amirov Has Brain Tumor

Maple Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas released a statement early this morning to tell fans that young prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Amirov is undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany.

“Never give up. The challenges you are given in life are for you to overcome. Always stay positive.”



— Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, in conversation with @FriedgeHNIC.https://t.co/XE96rCyN5b — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2022

Dubas’ statement noted that “Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.

Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process. Out of respect for Rodion and his family, the Club will not have any further comment at this time.”

In a comment Amirov released about the news, he said: “I want to stay positive, and I want people to think positively about me.” The young hockey player shared that he knew many other people were dealing with their own illnesses and wanted his own fight to show there’s hope for others. Amirov thanked both the Maple Leafs and his current KHL team Salavat Yulaev Ufa for their support.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Is Back and His Face Is Healing

Obviously, even the best players don’t register a goal or an assist every game, but watching Auston Matthews during and after the Montreal Canadiens game, I had to think he was hurting more than he said. Well, actually he did say it, but it was in such a cheeky way that it might have glossed over the real physical pain he must have been in.

Last night, in the overtime loss to the Blue Jackets, Matthews and the first line seemed back at full capacity. The Arizona native registered three points on a goal and two assists.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His first assist set up an amazing pass from Mitch Marner to Michael Bunting for a tap-in. His second assist came on Jason Spezza’s goal that tied the game with two minutes left. First, he helps a rookie score and then he helps a future Hall of Famer score. That fact speaks to the make-up of the team but also to Matthews’ abilities.

Matthews should get some consideration for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” That sounds like Matthews to me.

Item Three: Jake Muzzin Has Returned Home to Toronto

The latest report is that Jake Muzzin has left a Montreal hospital he’d been in after his on-ice collision and has returned to Toronto. Although Muzzin is feeling better, he’s in the concussion protocol and will be watched carefully. Given his recent concussion history, this injury needs to be taken seriously.

Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe reported that the team will be “patient” with Muzzin’s recovery, who is considered to be out indefinitely. Given Muzzin’s absence from the lineup, newcomer Ilya Lyubushkin made his Maple Leafs’ debut last night against Columbus. He played as expected defensively; however, he was the victim of an unlucky bounce.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Muzzin’s absence and probable placement on the LTIR have already started rumors that the Maple Leafs would use salary-cap space to seek forward J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks. Miller is a hard-nosed, skilled player who can carry a team. So that will be an interesting rumor to follow. I can’t see it, but who knows?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Once again, Jack Campbell was the second-best goalie on the ice last night. That seems to be happening more often these days. The saves he was regularly making at the start of the season seem to be eluding him over the past few games.

What to do? The speculation is that goalie Carter Hutton was a throw-in as part of the Nick Ritchie deal and was a way to help the cash-strapped Arizona Coyotes pay some of their outstanding bills. However, given the tenuousness of the goalie situation right now in Toronto, it must generate some thoughts around the Maple Leafs’ brain trust that something has to improve.

Right now, goaltending is a huge difference for the team.