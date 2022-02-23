Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Georgiev, Patrick

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is back and is looking more comfortable each time he hits the ice. In other news, it is being reported that the team has reached out to the New York Rangers regarding goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and could make a deal for him before the trade deadline. Last but not least, Nolan Patrick has been sidelined with a concussion after taking a high hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Eichel Looking Great Early On

Though he has only played in three games as a Golden Knight, Eichel is looking better each and every shift. His first game, which came Feb. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche, was nothing to write home about, but in his second game against the Los Angeles Kings he appeared to look much more comfortable and was able to record his first point of the season.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Things got even better in his third and most recent game against the San Jose Sharks, as he recorded both a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win. While he is still getting eased back into game shape by head coach Pete DeBoer, it is very evident watching him why he was so highly regarded prior to his neck injury. However, despite the early success, Eichel isn’t satisfied, but believes he is starting to get on the right track.

“It’s starting to come,” Eichel said after scoring his first goal of the season. “I’m just trying to get a little more aggressive. I feel like I’ve been passing up chances to shoot the puck, and I feel that generates a lot for my game, when I can just be aggressive. So, I just have to keep getting pucks to the net and keep it from the other team.”

Due to the Calgary Flames riding a 10-game winning streak, the Golden Knights no longer hold the top spot in the Pacific Division. However, if Eichel is able to continue improving and get back to the elite player he was prior to his injury, there is no reason to doubt that they can pass the Flames and reclaim the top spot in the division in the near future.

Golden Knights Showing Interest in Georgiev

Recently, it has been reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder that will eventually need surgery. Despite the fact it sounds like he could return in the very near future, he likely won’t be at 100 percent. As a result, management has reportedly been considering adding another goalie to the mix as insurance, and Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff believes one of their main targets is Georgiev of the Rangers.

Related: Revisiting Golden Knights’ First-Round Draft Picks

According to Seravalli, Georgiev believes he is ready for a bigger role, and that opportunity won’t come with the Rangers given the quality of their starter in Igor Shesterkin. Though the 26-year-old Georgiev isn’t having the best season with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage, he has shown flashes of potential in past seasons and is on a relatively cheap expiring contract with a cap hit of $2.425 million. With Lehner’s long-term status up in air, it would make sense they add another option as current back up Laurent Brossoit has never appeared in more than 21 games in a single season.

Patrick Dealing With Head Issue

Prior to acquiring Patrick from the Flyers this summer, it was well known league wide that the 2017 second-overall pick had a history with head issues. It is an interesting situation, as his main head issue that forced him to miss the entire 2019-20 season wasn’t believed to be hockey related, and were instead claimed to be a condition that runs in his family.

After seeing a neurologist, he was diagnosed with a migraine disorder and, as mentioned, was held out for all of the 2019-20 campaign. Missing that season resulted in a massive hit to his development, as he returned in 2020-21 but posted just nine points in 52 games. As a result, a change of scenery was needed and he was traded to the Golden Knights.

Unfortunately, the head issues have come to light once again, though this one was a hockey related incident. Early into the first period in a game on Feb. 16 against the Avalanche, Patrick was heading in on the forecheck before being blindsided by MacKinnon. MacKinnon’s shoulder appeared to make contract with Patrick’s head, and his head subsequently hit the ice after the collision. Though there was a two-minute penalty on the play for interference, no additional discipline was handed out.

Nolan Patrick, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

It is a scary situation given Patrick’s issues in the past, and to this point there has been no update on him. At 23 years old, there is still an opportunity for him to live up to his draft status potential, but these head issues are beginning to look like they could take away from what appeared to be a very promising career.

Up Next for the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have just two games remaining on their schedule for the week. First up will be a game on Feb. 25 vs. the lowly Arizona Coyotes, a team which they should be able to take two points from. Saturday, Feb. 26’s contest will be much more difficult, as they once again take on the Avalanche and will look to exact revenge after being shutout 2-0.