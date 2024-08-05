Maple Leafs’ Backup Plans for Extended Robertson Signing Standoff

Nick Robertson, the 22-year-old restricted free-agent winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has declared his intention not to re-sign with the team this summer. An RFA who could be part of a solid forward mix in 2024-25, on June 30, TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that Robertson informed the Leafs’ management of his desire to be traded, setting the stage for a potential standoff that could extend into training camp and possibly the start of the regular season.

Robertson has faced challenges in securing a regular spot on the Leafs’ roster over the past four seasons. However, last season showed promise as he managed to score 14 goals and 27 points in 56 regular-season games. He also participated in six playoff contests, demonstrating his potential to contribute at a higher level. However, he was often inexplicably scratched and because of his contract status, moved up and down from the AHL to the NHL. Robertson remains on the fringes, struggling to secure a more prominent role within the team.

Needless to say, he’s not happy, despite the fact there’s a new coach. So what do the Leafs do if his frustration continues to mount and he chooses not to sign? What is their backup plan if he doesn’t come around on his own?

The Maple Leafs Can Play Hardball

Some fans may ask, how do you re-sign someone who doesn’t want to be a Leaf and has asked to be traded? The answer is, that you just do and hope he comes around. Jake DeBrusk found himself in a similar situation in Boston and ultimately, signed with the Bruins. Granted, he moved on in free agency this summer, but not before playing multiple seasons after requesting a trade.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Currently completing his entry-level contract, Robertson finds himself with limited leverage in negotiations. His primary bargaining chip is withholding his services to force a trade, a tactic that comes with significant risks. If he does not sign by December 1, he will be ineligible to play in the NHL for the entire season. This deadline adds pressure on Robertson and the Maple Leafs can wait him out.

Try to Convince Him Things Will Be Better

Robertson’s frustration with his situation in Toronto should be validated. At the same time, he should be reminded that a new coach means a clean slate. Over the past few years, he has dealt with various health challenges that have kept him in and out of the lineup. That may have factored into Sheldon Keefe’s usage of Robertson and overall decision-making. Last season, although he was healthy, he found himself as a healthy scratch during the playoffs, exacerbating his desire for more opportunities. This season, the Leafs might have openings for him, especially following the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi, who has not been replaced.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s unlikely the team will promise him any set amount of ice time, but they can hint that they will give him a spot to lose. If Craig Berube has a conversation with Robertson and lets him know that he sees the forward in a certain spot and he’s going to pencil him in there until Robertson shows he’s not worthy, the onus is on the player to keep what was given to him.

The Maple Leafs Can Ultimately Trade Robertson

While the team is open to considering trade offers, they are unlikely to accept a bad deal simply to resolve the standoff. Some teams might try to exploit the situation by presenting lowball offers, believing the Leafs are under pressure. In such a scenario, the Leafs would have to choose the best among these less-than-ideal options.

Before they do so, the organization will need to call everyone and examine every option. Treliving must weigh the potential benefits of trading him against the risk of losing a season if the player is committed to his cause. As the offseason progresses, the situation remains fluid. But, the longer this drags out, the potentially worse the trade offers get. And, if Robertson misses crucial parts of the season, the number of teams likely to take a chance on the player drops.