Will the Maple Leafs Regret Letting Kieffer Bellows Go?

In a surprising turn, once a promising first-round draft pick, Kieffer Bellows signed with the Nashville Predators on an NHL league minimum deal rather than joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. This decision raises the question: will passing on Bellows return to haunt the Maple Leafs?

Bellows’ Hockey Journey and Potential

Born on June 10, 1998, in Edina, Minnesota, Bellows was drafted 19th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. His career began with impressive numbers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and continued with strong performances for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, Boston University, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks.

Despite a promising start, Bellows has had a nomadic journey through professional hockey, shuttling between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Islanders. After being waived by the Islanders, he was grabbed by the Philadelphia Flyers. His time with the Flyers was underwhelming, resulting in a move to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms and an eventual tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes, which didn’t pan out.

Bellows’ Offensive Abilities: A Look at His Season with the Marlies

Bellows’ strong performance during the 2023-24 season with the AHL Toronto Marlies sheds notable light on his offensive capabilities. His stats from that season—52 games played, 27 goals, 22 assists, 49 points, 40 penalty minutes, and a plus/minus rating of plus-13—paint a picture of his potential as a player.

Kieffer Bellows, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bellows scored 27 goals in 52 games, averaging more than a goal every other game. Over an 80-game schedule, that would be 40-plus goals. This scoring rate highlights his natural goal-scoring talent and indicates that he is a potent offensive threat. His ability to consistently find the back of the net suggests he has a good shot, excellent positioning, and the instinct to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Bellows displayed his playmaking skills with 22 assists. This shows that he is a goal scorer and a capable playmaker who can create opportunities for his teammates. His assist total indicates he possesses good vision and passing skills, essential for a forward in the NHL.

Bellows accumulated 49 points in 52 games, nearly a point-per-game pace. This level of production underscores his significant contribution to the Marlies’ offence. His point total reflects his ability to consistently impact the game, whether scoring goals or setting up his teammates.

With 40 penalty minutes, Bellows shows a willingness to play a physical game. This physical edge can be an asset, particularly in high-intensity situations like playoff games. A plus/minus rating of plus-13 indicates that he was on the ice for more goals scored by his team than goals given up. This positive rating suggests that he is effective in offensive and defensive situations. His ability to contribute positively to the team’s goal differential indicates his overall impact on the game.

3 Reasons Kieffer Bellows Might Have Been Worth Signing

Bellows’ stats from the 2023-24 season with the Marlies show his solid offensive potential. His goal-scoring prowess, playmaking skills, consistent points production, physicality, and positive plus/minus rating all highlight his potential as a valuable asset to any NHL team. Given these solid numbers, it’s surprising that the Maple Leafs did not secure Bellows, allowing him to sign with the Predators on a league-minimum deal.

Reason 1: Goal-Scoring Ability

Bellows has always been known for his knack for finding the net. His performance with the Marlies indicated he could be a valuable offensive asset. With a natural goal-scoring ability and a physical presence, Bellows brought an edge from which the Maple Leafs could have benefited.

Reason 2: Trusted Connections

Bellows’ history with Marlies’ head coach, John Gruden, and general manager (GM) Ryan Hardy provided a strong support system within the organization. This familiarity likely contributed to his early success and suggested he would thrive under their guidance.

Reason 3: Power Forward with an Edge

Bellows describes himself as a power forward who isn’t afraid to play in the tough areas. This style aligns well with the type of player the Maple Leafs have been seeking—someone who can score and play a gritty, physical game.

Missing Out on Bellows: A Potential Regret?

By not signing Bellows, the Maple Leafs may have missed out on a player who could add significant depth and offensive firepower to their roster. His performance with the Marlies indicated he was ready to contribute at a higher level, and his physical style of play would have been a valuable addition to the Toronto lineup.

Moreover, Bellows’ hockey lineage—his father, Brian Bellows, had a stellar NHL career—suggests he has the pedigree to succeed at the highest level. At 25, Bellows is at a critical juncture in his career, and the Maple Leafs might have missed the opportunity to harness his potential and benefit from his hockey skills. His blend of skill, determination, and valuable experience makes him a promising asset for any team looking to bolster its lineup.

Although he has struggled, Bellows has talent and a strong hockey background. He could turn into a solid power forward. It just won’t be with the Maple Leafs.

Might There Be Other Reasons Bellows Bailed on the Maple Leafs?

Bellows’ move to the Predators on a league-minimum deal leaves me wondering what could have been. His goal-scoring ability, familiarity with key members of the Marlies’ organization, and physical style of play made him an intriguing prospect for the Maple Leafs. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if passing on Bellows becomes a decision the Maple Leafs regret.

Perhaps Bellows saw the writing on the wall and realized there would be no space for him with the Maple Leafs’ big club, identifying the Predators as a better fit for his NHL ice time. One might even wonder if the Marlies’ head coach, Gruden, whispered in his ear, guiding him toward a team where he could make a more significant impact.

For now, Bellows’ journey continues in Nashville, and some Marlies fans will be watching closely to see how he performs. His performance with the Maple Leafs AHL affiliate suggests he has the potential to make a significant impact at the NHL level, making the Leafs regret not adding him to their roster.