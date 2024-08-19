Craig Berube’s ‘No-Care’ Attitude Could Spell Trouble for Maple Leafs

In a recent interview, former NHL coach Dallas Eakins praised the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ decision to hire Craig Berube. Eakins lauded Berube’s tough-minded, no-nonsense approach as the potential key to finally pushing the team over the top. Eakins went as far as to say that Berube doesn’t care what anyone else thinks, implying this might be the secret ingredient for Maple Leafs’ success.

"Chief is not going to give a crap about what anybody is thinking."



While I respect Eakins’ hockey smarts, I can’t help but challenge his notion. Yes, the Maple Leafs likely hired Berube because he had a reputation as being accountability-driven. Still, can an NHL head coach afford not to care what others think? If Berube really doesn’t care, the Maple Leafs could be wandering into a dark alley.

At First, Hearing that Berube Doesn’t Care What Others Think Is Appealing

To suggest Berube doesn’t care what anyone thinks might initially sound appealing. It paints a picture of a fiercely independent coach, willing to make tough decisions and ready to confront challenges head-on. But if that’s true and Berube doesn’t care what others think, that seems to be a recipe for poor coaching and decision-making. Realistically, can any coach, especially one as seasoned as Berube, truly operate without considering the thoughts and opinions of those around him?

First, consider the coach-player relationship. Communication is the foundation of any successful team, and part of that communication involves understanding and responding to what players think and feel. When a coach gives directions about the defensive system he wants to run or suggests improvements to the team’s offensive flow, those directions are not one-way streets. The players’ feedback, body language, and even unspoken reactions are crucial to receiving and implementing those instructions.

If Berube genuinely didn’t care about his players’ thoughts, he wouldn’t double-check to see if the messages were received and understood. This disconnect could lead to confusion on the ice, with players and their coaches not on the same page. As an old Monty Python skit once noted, it would be like a 100-yard dash for people with no sense of direction. Players might eventually become confused or even resist executing the game plan.

To Collaborate with His Coaches, Berube Must Care Enough to Listen

Furthermore, the idea that Berube could completely ignore external opinions doesn’t align with the collaborative nature of professional sports. Coaches must work closely with their staff, management, and leadership groups to refine strategies, adjust lineups, and navigate the season’s challenges. They must also listen to their medical staff to see if a player can play at close to 100 percent. All this matters and calls for caring about what others think.

A coach must be receptive to feedback and willing to adapt based on others’ input. Shutting out all external perspectives could isolate Berube, rendering him out of touch with the team’s dynamics and needs.

In Toronto, a Coach Better Engage the Media and Fanbase

Finally, overlooking the reality of today’s NHL is risky. An NHL team is a community-based operation and must respond to the community. In Toronto, the intense media scrutiny and high fan expectations of leading a franchise with the history of the Maple Leafs mean a coach must be acutely aware of the broader context in which he’s working. Although this doesn’t mean being swayed by public opinion, it means understanding and acknowledging the pressures and expectations shaping the team’s environment.

There will be times when Berube must defend his players or, at least, refrain from publicly blasting them. Ignoring these factors could lead to missteps that impact the team’s performance and damage Berube’s relationship with the organization and its fanbase.

The Bottom Line: Berube Must Care What Others Think

The fact is Eakins probably didn’t mean exactly what he said. Or, he indulged in hyperbole when he made that statement. He sure didn’t choose his words carefully, and it’s the kind of exaggerated talk that often happens in the world of sports.

But what if we took Eakins at his word? The idea that a coach who doesn’t care what anyone thinks could succeed is misguided. While it might sound intriguing, it’s simply not practical in the high-stakes environment of the NHL. I’m not buying it.

A successful coach like Berube must balance his convictions with a keen awareness of the thoughts and feelings of his players, staff, management team, and the broader Toronto community. This balance drives success on the ice. Disregarding others’ opinions is a dead-end street.

If Eakins is right about Berube not “giving a crap” about what people think, the Maple Leafs are in for a world of hurt.