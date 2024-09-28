Maple Leafs Depth on Defense Highlighted by Rielly’s Leadership & Liljegren’s Growth

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night was a showcase for the forwards and a testament to the strength and depth of the team’s defensive unit. Veterans like Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson took charge, while Timothy Liljegren’s growth was on full display with a critical play late in the game.

Here’s a breakdown of the defensive performance and what it means for the Maple Leafs as the regular season approaches.

Morgan Rielly: Leading the Way with Heavy Minutes

Morgan Rielly has long been the Maple Leafs’ cornerstone on the blue line, and his preseason game three performance against the Canadiens reinforced his critical role. Logging 23:48 of ice time, Rielly was a steady presence at both ends of the ice. His leadership on the blue line has become even more critical this season, particularly with so many new defensive faces on the roster.

Rielly’s ability to manage heavy minutes and perform under pressure has made him one of the most reliable defensemen on the team. Against Montreal, he was instrumental in shutting down offensive threats, particularly during the penalty kill, and driving the play forward during offensive transitions.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe: Finding Chemistry

One of the most intriguing defensive pairings in the game was Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe. Both defensemen logged at least 20 minutes of ice time—Ekman-Larsson with 20:18 and McCabe with exactly 20:00. After a shaky start to the preseason, particularly in their first outing against the Ottawa Senators, the duo bounced back against the Canadiens.

Related: How Jake McCabe Elevates the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

Ekman-Larsson, who wants to rejuvenate his career with the Maple Leafs after some challenging seasons, showed why the team brought him in. His poise with the puck and ability to make smart plays in high-pressure situations were evident. Meanwhile, McCabe, known for his physicality and shot-blocking abilities, complemented Ekman-Larsson well by providing a reliable defensive presence.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The chemistry between Ekman-Larsson and McCabe is still a work in progress. However, their performance in preseason game three suggests they could develop into an effective second pairing for the Maple Leafs. Moving forward, the key for this pairing will be maintaining consistency and improving communication on the ice.

Timothy Liljegren’s Growth: A Key Defensive Play

One of the most exciting aspects of this game was seeing Timothy Liljegren (who signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the offseason) continue to evolve as a defenseman. At 15:56 of ice time, Liljegren wasn’t the most-used defenseman, but his impact was evident, particularly in a small but crucial play late in the game.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Avalanche, Rangers

With 4:36 left in the game, the Canadiens entered the Maple Leafs’ zone, and the puck got in behind Liljegren in front of the Toronto net. Canadiens forward Joshua Roy attempted to skate past him to gain control of the puck. Liljegren might have focused too much on the puck in previous seasons, potentially leaving his man unchecked. However, at this crucial game moment, Liljegren ignored the puck and concentrated on playing the man. The play prevented Roy from getting to the puck. This subtle yet significant play allowed McCabe to clear the puck out of danger.

This type of defensive maturity—playing the man instead of chasing the puck—could be a game-changer for Liljegren. His growth in these situations indicates that he’s becoming a more well-rounded, responsible defenseman, which will be crucial for the Maple Leafs as they tighten their defensive game.

Simon Benoit: A Quietly Effective Game

Though Simon Benoit played the least among the defensemen with 14:38 of ice time, his contributions should not be overlooked. Benoit played a simple, effective game as a depth defenseman fighting for a spot in the lineup. He was physical when needed and didn’t make any glaring mistakes, which is exactly what the coaching staff will be looking for from him as the regular season draws nearer.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Benoit’s role on the team will likely be as a sixth or seventh defenseman, but his ability to step in and play mistake-free hockey will give head coach Craig Berube confidence when juggling the lineup.

The Road Ahead for the Maple Leafs Defense

The preseason is always a time to assess how the roster will shake out, and based on their performances, the Maple Leafs’ defensive unit looks stronger than last season. Rielly’s leadership, Ekman-Larsson’s resurgence, McCabe’s consistency, and Liljegren’s growth all point to a defensive corps that can hold its own against tougher competition.

Related: Reviewing Max Pacioretty’s First Preseason Game with the Maple Leafs

While it’s only early in the preseason, this game showed what Toronto’s defense could look like moving forward. If Liljegren continues to develop and the Rielly-Ekman-Larsson pairing works, the Maple Leafs could have one of their most balanced defensive lineups in recent years.

With the regular season approaching, seeing how these players perform under real pressure will be interesting. But for now, the Maple Leafs’ blue line looks ready for the challenge.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]