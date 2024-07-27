What Does Ekman-Larsson Bring to the Maple Leafs Roster?

For fans who aren’t that familiar with one of the newest additions to the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ defensive lineup, let me introduce Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Born in Karlskrona, Sweden, in 1991, Ekman-Larsson celebrated his 33rd birthday less than two weeks ago (July 17). While no longer in his prime, he has thus far completed a solid NHL career (with a notable setback in Vancouver) and made a name for himself as a standout defenseman.

Ekman-Larsson stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 191 pounds. He was drafted sixth overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. And that marked the beginning of his impressive professional journey. Ekman-Larsson showed early skills while playing two seasons in Sweden (2008-09 and 2009-10) with Leksands IF in Sweden’s 1st Division. After being drafted, he transitioned to the NHL in the 2010-11 season with the Coyotes and quickly solidified his position as a solid blue-liner who became known for his offensive contributions from the back end.

Although he played parts of two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Antonio Rampage and the Portland Pirates, he only took 35 minor league games to get his NHL legs. Ekman-Larsson consistently impressed throughout his time with the Coyotes (a team that became the Arizona Coyotes after the 2013-14 season). There, he proved himself a reliable defenseman. His best season with the Coyotes was in 2015-16, when he played 75 games, scoring 21 goals and adding 34 assists (for 55 points).

Ekman-Larsson Moves to the Vancouver Canucks

After playing 11 seasons with the Coyotes, Ekman-Larsson was traded to the Vancouver Canucks. The 2021 trade that sent Ekman-Larsson (with Conor Garland) from the Arizona Coyotes to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, and a bundle of draft picks proved to be a so-so move for the Canucks. They acquired Ekman-Larsson, who seemed to regress quickly on defense. However, they also added Garland to their lineup. This diminutive wrecking ball with an offensive upside has become a valuable asset for Vancouver. In this trade, the Canucks also managed to shed Eriksson’s horrible contract.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After playing 11 solid seasons with the Coyotes, Ekman-Larsson’s time with the Canucks was less favorable than many expected. Eventually, in June 2023, the Canucks decided to buy out his contract. That move cost the team $19.3 million in dead salary cap space for the next eight (now seven) years. However, the Canucks decided that his play had regressed to the point where he was untradable, given his hefty contract.

Ekman-Larsson Bounces Back With the Panthers and Signs With the Maple Leafs

On July 1, Ekman-Larsson signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. He quietly had a solid season, playing 80 games, scoring nine goals, and adding 23 assists (for 32 points). He also put up a plus/minus rating of plus-10 for the 2023-24 season. Additionally, he was solid defensively and physically strong during the postseason.

During the offseason, the Maple Leafs signed Ekman-Larsson to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.5 million. With the signing, Toronto has brought in an aging—but hopefully savvy—defenseman with a track record of nearly a thousand regular-season games, 471 points, and a notable playoff performance last season with Florida.

If Ekman-Larsson works out for the Maple Leafs, his wealth of experience and skill could help his new team improve during the postseason. That’s what general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is counting on.

Ekman-Larsson’s Transition to an Aging Defenseman

By signing Ekman-Larsson, the Maple Leafs get a former premier #1 defenseman for this season. However, he’s also 33 years old now. He has transitioned from his prime seasons, when he commanded 25 minutes of ice time, quarterbacked the power play, killed penalties, and consistently contributed around 20 goals and 50 points per season.

Although his offensive capabilities intermittently emerge, he has not scored double-digit goals in the past five seasons. Last season with the Panthers, he experienced reduced ice time. That time on the ice declined from just over 18 minutes per game in the regular season to just over 15 minutes in the playoffs. However, Ekman-Larsson played a key role in the Panthers’ triumphant Stanley Cup victory in 2024 despite less time on the ice. He functioned effectively in a solid third-pairing position with Florida and contributed to the team’s defensive strength.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Analyzing Ekman-Larsson’s career statistics and recent postseason performance reveals a notable emergence of a new aspect in his game. Traditionally not recognized for physical play, Ekman-Larsson demonstrated a substantial increase in hits during the 2024 playoffs, registering 65 hits in 24 games. This represents a significant shift, with an average of 2.71 hits per game and an impressive 10.5 hits per 60 minutes played, factoring in his reduced ice time.

What Ekman-Larsson Can Bring to the Maple Leafs

As aging defensemen adapt their play to remain relevant, Ekman-Larsson’s adjustment towards a more physical style of play has bolstered his effectiveness, potentially aligning well with new head coach Craig Berube’s game strategy. This adjustment could have been a key factor in GM Treliving’s interest in acquiring Ekman-Larsson during the offseason.

With Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, and Jake McCabe securing three of the top four defenseman spots on the Maple Leafs roster, there remains an opportunity for another player to rise and fill a top-four role. It is intriguing to observe Ekman-Larsson’s pursuit of securing such a position. A key question is whether he can sustain the physicality he displayed in the 2024 postseason.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]