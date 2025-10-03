The Maple Leafs Face a Big Lineup Decision with Easton Cowan

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Montréal Canadiens to begin the season, and one question keeps stirring up debates across TV panels, radio call-ins, and pub tables alike: Should 20-year-old Easton Cowan be in that lineup?

It’s a question that cuts deeper than one game. It speaks to how the Maple Leafs see themselves—are they willing to risk youth and finesse against a bruising rival, or will they choose grit and experience in what promises to be a hostile home opener?

In the video below, the Hockey Panel presents its arguments.

The Case for Cowan Being a Part of the Opening Lineup

Cowan hasn’t done a single thing wrong this preseason. By most accounts, he’s done more than enough to earn his spot. His skating pops, his compete level jumps off the page, and he’s been one of those rare prospects who make veterans sit up and notice. One panelist put it bluntly: “They put him on the roster for a reason. He hasn’t done anything not to deserve it.”

That matters. The Maple Leafs have a history of overcooking their prospects, leaving them in the minors long after they’ve shown they’re ready. Cowan has already demonstrated in junior and in camp that he doesn’t just play the game—he drives it.

The second reason is simple: Toronto needs juice. The Canadiens are going to come out mean, led by Arber Xhekaj and a pack of forwards who just finished throwing 150 penalty minutes at the Ottawa Senators in a preseason tune-up—energy matters in those games. Cowan doesn’t shy away from contact, and he can bring a spark that this Maple Leafs team sometimes lacks when they try to grind their way through the dull parts of a long schedule.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

And finally, there’s the fan factor. A home opener isn’t just a game; it’s a show. The crowd will be buzzing, the lights will be hot, and fans want to see the kid they’ve been reading about all summer. Holding him back for “development” when he’s already proven himself risks deflating some of that opening-night electricity.

The Case Against Cowan Being a Part of the Opening Lineup

And yet, there’s the other side. A group of voices (led by Nick Kypreos) argues that the Maple Leafs would be wise to keep their powder dry. “Is Cowan better off playing six-to-eight minutes a night against the Canadiens,” one analyst asked, “or 15–20 minutes with the [Toronto] Marlies, running the power play and being ‘the man’?”

It’s a fair point. Throwing a teenager into an NHL opener against a Canadiens team looking to flex toughness might not be the best baptism. Kypreos argued, “I want a tougher lineup for this one—give me Pezzetta on the fourth line. That’s the guy I want crashing into Montréal’s muscle, not Cowan.”

It isn’t that Cowan can’t handle himself—he’s shown plenty of backbone. But there’s a danger in confusing readiness with certainty. Let him build confidence, let him rack up touches, let him be the go-to guy in the minors until Toronto needs him to be the solution.

Roster Math Suggests Patience, Except …

There’s also the roster math. Calle Järnkrok, David Kämpf (who was waived Friday), and Nicholas Robertson are all sitting in limbo, waiting to see how this shakes out. Waivers, trades, and salary cap gymnastics still loom. Cowan’s presence complicates things at a moment when general manager Brad Treliving may prefer clarity. Sometimes, patience is the smarter long game.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Except for one thing. A case can be made that holding Robertson out and moving him back to the American Hockey League for several seasons significantly hindered his development.

For Cowan and the Maple Leafs: Promise of Patience?

The debate over Cowan’s spot in the opening-night lineup has officially spilled into the spotlight. On Hockey Central, the panel wrestled with the question: Should the Maple Leafs roll the 19-year-old out against the rival Canadiens, or is he better off waiting his turn?

On one side, the argument is simple—Cowan has earned it. He’s done everything asked of him in camp, his energy jumps off the ice, and you don’t hand out roster spots for nothing. On the other side, cooler heads warn that a bruising opener against Montréal isn’t the right place for a teenager logging eight minutes a night. Better to let him dominate with the Marlies and build confidence while other veterans do the heavy lifting.

It’s a classic Maple Leafs conundrum: promise versus patience. And as the panel laid it out, the reasons for and against Cowan’s debut couldn’t be clearer.

So, What’s the Answer for Cowan?

The debate comes down to identity. If the Maple Leafs want to send a message that skill and youth will drive this season, Cowan should dress. If they’re going to send a message that grit and grind will define their push, Michael Pezzetta should get the nod instead.

For me? I lean fiery. Play the kid. Montréal’s opener will be loud, mean, and messy, but Cowan has the heart for it. He doesn’t need to be sheltered. He needs to be trusted. Give him 12 minutes, give him a taste of the power play, and let him run. If he struggles, you can always send him down later.

But if he rises to the moment? Then you’ve got the kind of story that transforms a season from day one.