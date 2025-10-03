Knoblauch Signs, Hutson Deal, Eichel Close & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Kris Knoblauch has signed an extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Is he the only one to have inked a new deal? Meanwhile, there is speculation about Lane Hutson‘s contract negotiations, particularly following the recent deals for Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe. Jack Eichel is close to an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, and the regular season is just a few days away.

Knoblauch and Cooper Sign Coaching Extensions

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the news of an extension for Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers confirmed it just under an hour later. The deal is for three years and will keep one of the winningest coaches in recent history in Edmonton.

No team has more wins in the NHL (Regular Season and Playoffs-123) than the Oilers since Knoblauch was named Head Coach on November 12th, 2023. Jack Michales adds, “Only Tom Johnson & Scotty Bowman have a higher points percentage than Knoblauch’s .656 through their first 150 games, and no one since Bowman in St. Louis (1968-70) had led a team to the Final in each of their 1st two years as an NHL head coach.”

Interestingly, Pierre LeBrun is also reporting that Jon Cooper signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He posted, “Jon Cooper, without team announcement, quietly extended at some point over the past several months, not sure for how many years. But he’s signed past this season.”

Hutson and the Canadiens Close on Long-Term Extension

As per Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Lane Hutson are reportedly on the five-yard line in their talks about a long-term contract extension.

The recent deals for Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe might have impacted Hutson’s talks, but the NHL insider doesn’t believe it will be by much. The two sides were already in the ballpark of an eight-year deal for around $9 million per season. Friedman noted, “I could see the Canadiens trying to come in a little bit lower. I can see Hutson and his camp trying to come in a little bit higher.”

He added, “But I just think that this is one of those deals, or I get the sense that, let’s just say we’re at the five-yard line. Just say for argument’s sake we’re at the five-yard line. I think Hutson’s camp has an idea of where they want to be. I think the Canadiens have an idea of where they want to be, and I think they’re in the same kind of general vicinity. I don’t know if those last five yards are going to be easy.”

Eichel and Vegas Still Working on Extension

Sources, including The Fourth Period, indicate that Jack Eichel could land a contract in the $13–$15 million per year range with the Vegas Golden Knights this week. Said to be in the range of around $13 million per season, the Kirill Kaprizov extension in Minnesota may have altered the talks slightly.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN and The Sheet reported, “I’ve heard 8 years $14m, something in that neighbourhood.”

Is Evangelista Close to a New Deal?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports, “Nashville has not gained any traction with RFA Luke Evangelista, as of this morning.” The forward is the one restricted free agent still left unsigned.

Pagnotta adds, “While the focus has been a 2-year deal, the two sides discussed a 3-year option this week. There remains a big $ gap – despite the player adjusting, Preds stuck in the mud. Such a head scratcher.”

