5 Maple Leafs Forwards Who Could Lose Their Spot Amidst Injury & Trade Additions

The Toronto Maple Leafs are now 2-0-0 since John Tavares and Matthew Knies returned to the lineup on Saturday night in Edmonton. Meanwhile, Anthony Stolarz could be back in net as early as Thursday in Seattle, Calle Jarnkrok has been back on the ice working his way back from a sports hernia injury, and Mitch Marner’s lower-body injury doesn’t appear likely to keep him out for any significant amount of time. In short, the club is getting healthy.

Apart from the return of several key players, Toronto also stands to welcome an influx of talent via the 2025 Trade Deadline. The front office’s pursuit of a third-line centre is basically an open secret, while the addition of supplementary depth might also be forthcoming particularly given Jani Hakanpaa’s uncertain status.

All of this help incoming is great news for the Maple Leafs, unless you happen to be a Maple Leaf in jeopardy of losing your spot in the lineup. With two key forwards already back, two looking poised for a return and possibly even more on the way, things are going to get competitive near the bottom of the depth chart as players face the risk of a demotion to the American Hockey League (AHL) or even a trade out of the organization.

Let’s take a look at who could be on the outs in the coming weeks as injury returns and trade acquisitions help the Maple Leafs continue to bolster their forward corps.

Nicholas Robertson

Nicholas Robertson’s future was a big preseason story line in Toronto, as a contract holdout and trade demand appeared to be leading to a separation between player and team. The two sides ultimately managed to find common ground and the 23-year-old was re-signed on a one-year, $857,000 ‘prove it’ contract.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, here we are in February and Robertson hasn’t proven much, demonstrating the same inconsistent play that previously prevented him from being an everyday NHLer. He has eight goals on the season and often shows flashes of dynamic, high-end skill, but he still remains prone to stretches of uninspired play where he disappears. At this point, he lacks the consistency to be a top-six mainstay and the two-way ability to be relied upon for bottom-six duty. Given his limitations and head coach Craig Berube’s preferred style of play, it’s difficult to see him filling a meaningful role on the playoff roster.

As such, Robertson’s role on the Maple Leafs is in jeopardy and a change of scenery could be the best path forward. While he’s had his fair share of chances in Toronto and it just hasn’t worked out, he is still young and possesses the type of tantalizing speed that would likely give teams plenty of incentive to offer a fresh start. To that end, a trade may be the way to go.

David Kampf

A responsible fourth-line centre who can kill penalties, be physical and play safe, defensive-minded hockey isn’t exactly the type of player teams are typically trying to divest themselves of prior to the playoffs. But David Kampf’s skill set is ultimately replaceable, likely at a cost far below the $2.4 million he’s making this season and the $4.8 million he’s owed over the next two seasons.

In fact, we are witnessing how expendable Kampf is in real-time. The 30-year-old is currently averaging a career-low of just 12:39 of average ice time per game, and that’s before any of the club’s anticipated additions to bolster their centre depth. Assuming Toronto’s front office will add at the centre position ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, there could be an opportunity to move Max Domi to the wing permanently and slide Pontus Holmberg ($800,000 cap hit) into the fourth-line centre role. Kampf’s $2.4 million would go a long way towards offering flexibility at the deadline.

Calle Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar

While those with current spots in the lineup must be mindful of incoming forwards threatening to take away their ice time, those currently on the outside looking in arguably have a greater mountain to climb when it comes to taking someone’s spot away. This is the reality that both Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar will soon have to face.

Jarnkrok’s first season in Toronto yielded a career-best 20 goals. Since then, however, the 33-year-old Swede managed just 10 goals in 52 games last season and has yet to see the ice in 2024-25 thanks to his sports hernia. It’s fair to wonder what can be expected of an aging winger who hasn’t scored a goal since Jan. 6, 2024, particularly given his $2.1 million annual cap hit and the remaining year on his contract.

Calle Jarnkrok could be back soon, but for how long? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And Dewar could be in even tougher to carve out a role amidst a crowded forward corps. Since being acquired at the 2024 Trade Deadline, the 25-year-old centre simply hasn’t had much luck. He didn’t look out of place over 17 games post-trade last season (and six playoff contests), but hasn’t made much of a mark in the 29 games he’s played this season. Since the Maple Leafs probably still see some promise in the likeable Manitoba native (and may want to recoup their acquisition cost of prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a 2026 fourth-round pick), a demotion to the AHL could be in order once he returns to health.

Ryan Reaves

Inevitably, just about every piece examining expendable Maple Leafs is forced to confront the Ryan Reaves value proposition. Does the presence that he brings in the locker room, with the fans and during the occasional on-ice scrap bring enough value to offset some of his skill limitations?

With roster spots at an increased premium, this is becoming a more pressing question when it comes to Reaves. Even now, the 38-year-old is averaging just 7:43 of ice time while continuing to bounce in and out of the lineup. Furthermore, it’s fair to wonder whether the Maple Leafs, who have become a much tougher team under Berube, are still in need of his veteran influence and energy.

Still, it’s not easy to just move on from a player who is a fan favourite of fans and teammates, alike. Heck, Reaves is the face of the club’s in-arena pump up video!

Having to make roster decisions based on returning and/or arriving players is a nice problem to have, but that still doesn’t mean the resulting decisions are easy. There are valid reasons to keep each of these players around, just as there are valid reasons to move on from and/or demote them. Ultimately, though, with general manager Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs front office reportedly carrying grand plans for bolstering the top end of the roster, some of this aforementioned group is poised to feel the crunch.