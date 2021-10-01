Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Engvall, Matthews & Clune

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report that Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keith has been re-upped to a two-year extension. I’ll also share the news that Pierre Engvall returned to practice on Thursday. Third, I’ll update Auston Matthews’ status after his wrist surgery and what that means for team’s hopes of having him begin the regular season on October 13 against the Montréal Canadiens.

Related: Henrik Lundqvist: By the Numbers for No. 30

Fourth, and finally, I’ll share the not surprising news that Rich Clune has been moved back to the AHL Toronto Marlies for yet another season in a leadership role with that team.

Item One: Sheldon Keefe Signs on for Two More Years

The Maple Leafs and coach Sheldon Keefe have agreed to a two-year contract extension. Keefe was entering the final year of his current contract in 2021-22.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

The bottom line is that the organization believes in his quality as an NHL head coach. Then, again, everyone knows his dilemma. He’s had great regular-season coaching success; however, his teams haven’t moved past the first round of the playoffs. Interestingly, that puts him with every other Maple Leafs’ coach for the past 20 seasons.

As we noted in a previous post, that Keefe – whose reputation is as a meticulous organizer with an attention to detail – has never experienced a typical preseason, regular season, and offseason to do what he’s supposed to do best. This 2021-22 season, with its full training camp, a real preseason, and a full 82-game schedule, will be his first chance. He’s now has the ability to work with a roster that he’s helped construct.

.@PierreVLeBrun on Insider Trading said #Leafs wanted to remove any distraction of having Sheldon Keefe coach on final year of his contract, hence two-year extension. But, it's not a really long one.



"They believe in him, but it's a prove-me contract at two years, not five." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 30, 2021

The phrase that “They believe in him, but it’s a prove-me contract at two years, not five” is a key. Somehow, it also seems right to me. Since he became the Maple Leafs’ head coach, he’s led the team to a 62-29-12 record and has the highest winning percentage of any Maple Leafs’ head coach in history.

Item Two: Pierre Engvall Returns to Practice

Talk about a bad time to be injured if you’re Pierre Engvall. He’s been out with a wonky hip for almost the entire training camp, and it comes at a horrible time. Unlike Matthews, his place on the roster isn’t secure – at all. However, on Thursday he returned to the ice for his first practice in a while.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Engvall No Longer in Keefe’s Good Graces

Engvall has been dealing with a hip issue during training camp. He tried to return on Wednesday but left the ice early. His return for practice on Thursday is a sign that he’s healing.

#Leafs lines in Group 1:



Ritchie-Matthews-Marner

Mikheyev-Tavares-Nylander

Engvall-SDA-Anderson

Kopacka-Seney-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Menell-Rubins

Kivihalme-Hollowell



Campbell

Kallgren — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 30, 2021

It has to be about the worst time for Engvall to be hurt. Every new player who shows well during training camp and during preseason games not only earns a roster spot with their performances but also potentially removes a roster spot that might become Engvall’s. Keefe noted after practice yesterday that he thinks Engvall might be ready to participate fully next week. However, that’s a ways away in the world of training-camp moves.

Pierre Engvall, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Item Three: Auston Matthews Is on Schedule, But …

That last word we have on center Auston Matthews is that there’ve been no setbacks in his regular-season return to the team. Although coach Keefe reported that Matthews’ wrist if progressing well, he won’t play in Friday’s Blue-White intra-squad game.

Related: 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship: 3 Things to Watch For

News from practice was that Matthews participated with the first group and skated between Mitch Marner and Nick Ritchie. That likely offers some insight into who’ll play where and it seems likely that, given his preseason success, Michael Bunting will line up on John Tavares’ left wing.

As a bit of an aside, although Josh Ho-Sang’s status seems (from the outside) far from settled, what an interesting line Bunting-Tavaes-Ho-Sang might become. The one time they played together, they had some jump. Obviously, this is not to forget right-winger William Nylander, who seems to be getting better and better every season.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the case of Matthews, he seems to be progressing well enough that he’ll likely be available for the first game of the regular season. That said, the decision about him suiting up on Opening Night against the Montreal Canadiens on October 13 hasn’t yet been made.

Item Four: Rich Clune and Curtis Douglas Sent Back to the Toronto Marlies

In a move that’s no surprise, Rich Clune has been re-assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Clune is one of those players who’ll probably never play another NHL minute, but who’s an essential piece of the Maple Leafs’ organization. His three goals and one assist in 33 Marlies’ games last season don’t come close to showing his value to the Maple Leafs’ organization.

The fact that there’s a roster spot for Clune suggests how much the organization values what the aging hockey pilgrim brings to the organization. He’s only played 64 games over the past three seasons, but Maple Leafs’ general manager Dubas has built a long relationship with Clune and values his mentorship role. Clune fits the Maple Leafs’ ethos of building an organization around the characteristics of team-building, leadership, and strong character.

The Maple Leafs also sent Curtis Douglas to the minors on Thursday.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After tonight’s Blue and White game, expect some cuts to be made. The blue and white game will be different. Coach Keefe noted that, following the first period, there will be a shootout. Following the second period, they’ll play three-on-three.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews’ Wrist & Seeking Hyman’s Clone

The third period will see the teams moved around, and will be all special teams. Keefe did say the obvious. The game will be an important one for players fighting for a spot, because their performance shows where they are in relation to the other players on the team.